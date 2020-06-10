Pune teacher’s ‘jugaad’ to live stream classes wins praise online

A chemistry teacher in Pune did not have a tripod to hold her phone, she came up with a “desi” jugaad to do the task. A chemistry teacher in Pune did not have a tripod to hold her phone, she came up with a “desi” jugaad to do the task.

At a time when the Covid-19 pandemic has prompted educational institutions to reinvent themselves and switch to the online medium to impart classes, it has also highlighted concerns of a digital divide in education across the nation.

Recently, a chemistry teacher in Pune who did not have a tripod to hold her phone came up with a “desi” jugaad to make sure the live streaming of her class went unhindered.

Taking to LinkedIn, Moumita B shared a video showcasing how she takes online classes for her students. “As I didn’t have any tripod so I made an Indian jugad for taking online classes from my home,” she wrote.

The video shows a self-made tripod that the teacher made using a hanger and multiple cloth strings. The teacher attached her phone to the hanger and suspended it between a plastic chair, with cloth strips holding it in position.

I don’t know where or who. But this picture made my day. A teacher setting up their online class with available resources. ❤️ There is so much passion in this picture makes me overwhelmed. #COVID19India pic.twitter.com/88C7PBdSEW — Pishu Mon (@PishuMon) June 9, 2020

Since being shared online, Moumita’s post has gone viral on several social media platforms and prompted many reactions, with netizens lauding the teacher for her efforts.

