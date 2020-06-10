scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Wednesday, June 10, 2020
COVID19

Pune teacher’s ‘jugaad’ to live stream classes wins praise online

Since being shared online, Moumita's post has gone viral on several social media platforms and prompted many reactions, with netizens lauding the teacher for her efforts.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Updated: June 10, 2020 5:28:57 pm
chemistry teacher pune desi jugaad online teaching viral video A chemistry teacher in Pune did not have a tripod to hold her phone, she came up with a “desi” jugaad to do the task.

At a time when the Covid-19 pandemic has prompted educational institutions to reinvent themselves and switch to the online medium to impart classes, it has also highlighted concerns of a digital divide in education across the nation.

Recently, a chemistry teacher in Pune who did not have a tripod to hold her phone came up with a “desi” jugaad to make sure the live streaming of her class went unhindered.

Taking to LinkedIn, Moumita B shared a video showcasing how she takes online classes for her students. “As I didn’t have any tripod so I made an Indian jugad for taking online classes from my home,” she wrote.

The video shows a self-made tripod that the teacher made using a hanger and multiple cloth strings. The teacher attached her phone to the hanger and suspended it between a plastic chair, with cloth strips holding it in position.

Since being shared online, Moumita’s post has gone viral on several social media platforms and prompted many reactions, with netizens lauding the teacher for her efforts.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Jun 10: Latest News

Advertisement