Pune housing society’s separate lift for domestic workers sparks debate, splits netizens

With high-rise buildings becoming more common in India, the debate about segregating lifts for domestic workers keeps resurfacing on social media. The latest one is from Pune, where a notice asked all pets, domestic helps and service personnel to use only the lift assigned to them. The notice has gone viral reigniting the debate over discrimination against those who provide services.

In a photo shared by a Twitter user, Sandeep Manudhane, the notice stuck outside a lift door read, “House maids to use lift C or D only”. Another poster adjacent to it further specified, “Milk man, newspaper and courier distributor, laundry person, labourers, painters and pets are to use only lift ‘D’.”

Irked by the notice, Manudhane opined, “Segregating humans comes naturally to Indians,” adding that the picture was taken at one of the biggest and poshest housing societies of Pune.

As the tweet garnered a lot of attention, many argued that it was not a one-off instance from Pune but a pretty common practice in cities across the country. While some were irked and said the notice must be taken down, others tried to defend it saying it would have been discriminatory only if the helps were asked to use the stairs instead of the lifts.

Many argued that the house helps were usually advised to take such service lifts because they stopped on every floor and such frequent stops would inconvenience people who reside on higher floors. Many others said while it was okay for such segregation to minimise contact between residents and others in view of the pandemic, others said it had been a common practice for years now.

Not surprised at all. Towards the end of my undergrad here in Pune and one thing I’ve personally seen is; as compared to Delhi, Pune has way more classism. https://t.co/QtPaai9Fxg — Yogesh Kulkarni (@__yogesh007) May 7, 2022

have seen house helps having to use only stairs, all of this is freaking nerve-racking including the language that’s being used https://t.co/VOVj4bcE6q — 𝔧𝔲𝔰𝔱𝔞𝔤𝔦𝔯𝔩𝔫𝔢𝔵𝔱𝔡𝔬𝔬𝔯 (@mumbaichiporgii) May 6, 2022

Maids have to use stairs, not allowed to use lifts in #Karur apartments https://t.co/BCLK9apAUQ — Tuticorin (@tutyperson) May 6, 2022

its less about the so-called maintenance, its more about the “mental comfort” of the orthodox residents/rule-makers, who feel uncomfortable cuz a service worker is in the same cubicle as them for like 20 seconds. and its cultivated at such an early age. https://t.co/0KftRBVSzx — guncle sam (@faguettipasta) May 5, 2022

They should be ashamed. What’s the point of all the education of this is what they want to do? https://t.co/z92VxN3MVx — Anand Acharya (@ElasAnand) May 5, 2022

A society where NOBLE EDUCATED SAVAGE lavish off their stupidity by preaching EQUALITY and selling CHARITY. Masked Identities of Draconian Gentry class. https://t.co/dR7Erj2zKn — Ravishankar (@Ravishankar4771) May 5, 2022

What about the maids that help you keep your house clean? Also I don’t know if you’ve ever seen the paper wala, they take the lift to the top floor and work their way down using the stairs. It’s quicker for them too. — ritz1919 (@ritz19191) May 5, 2022

No mask, No entry sign is enough for COVID. Do not shift the blame to a poor virus, the virus do not discriminate unlike the rich UCs — வே மு சதீஷ் (@vmsatheeshh) May 6, 2022

Better is to have a service lift and a goods/utility lift identified and lable them so, instead of labeling people.

Unless the idea was segregation of ‘haves’ and ‘have nots’. If it was so, then they are on the right track (pun intended). — Gopinath R (@RajaramGopinath) May 6, 2022

Such a notice is a punishable offence in India under various laws.

(Eg: as per 1989 SC&ST Act Section 9, one can face jail term 6 months to 5 years for this ).

All it takes is a good advocate! The apartment association members will be running from court to court/jail ! — Ajai (@ajai_cs) May 5, 2022

Ridiculous. No respect for Work irrespective of who is doing it. — Pradeep Hardikar (@PradeepHardikar) May 6, 2022

If all the above mentioned just stop work for a day u see the chaos…during the pandemic our society was mayhem..😂 — Neelufisherman. (@neelufisherman) May 5, 2022

Service lifts were originally designed to carry equipment like ACs, Refrigerators etc. Now it has.become a service lift. It is even worse in apartments with just 1 lift. Maids are expected to walk 3-5 stories.. — Deviprasad (@deviprasadv) May 6, 2022

A similar poster that went viral earlier this year, which was from Hyderabad, had said people failing to follow the rule would be fined.