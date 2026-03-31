Pune professor’s ‘Mehbooba Mehbooba’ performance at college fest goes viral: ‘Came for attendance, leaving as fans’

The clip, recorded by students, shows the professor taking the stage at a college event and delivering a lively performance that had the crowd cheering.

A college professor in Pune has unexpectedly become an internet sensation after a video of him singing the evergreen track Mehbooba Mehbooba from Sholay began circulating widely on social media. The clip, recorded by students, shows him taking the stage at a college event and delivering a lively performance that had the crowd cheering.

The moment reportedly unfolded during a college fest at Sri Balaji University (SBUP), Pune. In the video, the professor appears completely at ease, performing with confidence and enthusiasm as students respond with applause and encouragement.

The video was shared by Nupur Mall on Instagram, who captioned it: “When your professor has more vibe than your playlist. Sri Balaji University, Pune College professor singing song on a college event Drishti 2026.”