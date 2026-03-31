Pune professor’s ‘Mehbooba Mehbooba’ performance at college fest goes viral: ‘Came for attendance, leaving as fans’

A college professor in Pune has unexpectedly become an internet sensation after a video of him singing the evergreen track Mehbooba Mehbooba from Sholay began circulating widely on social media. The clip, recorded by students, shows him taking the stage at a college event and delivering a lively performance that had the crowd cheering.
The moment reportedly unfolded during a college fest at Sri Balaji University (SBUP), Pune. In the video, the professor appears completely at ease, performing with confidence and enthusiasm as students respond with applause and encouragement.
The video was shared by Nupur Mall on Instagram, who captioned it: “When your professor has more vibe than your playlist. Sri Balaji University, Pune College professor singing song on a college event Drishti 2026.”
Adding to the fun, a text overlay on the clip reads, “Attendance ke liye aaye the fan banke jaa rahe hain (Came for attendance, leaving as fans)”.
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As the video gained traction, it was reshared by multiple accounts, with other students also posting clips from different angles.
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The comment section quickly filled with reactions. A student wrote, “Reddie Sir is a rockstar and each bach discovers this during Aiyyaswamy and then someone goes and fishes his YouTube videos to know that if he wasn’t such a great engineer and educator, he would be a rockstar.”
Another user commented, “What an extraordinary performance I’m stuck those who were attending ur performance they were Lucky.”
A third added, “Waah kya baat (Wow, that’s amazing). Agar mai professor bana to mai aisa cool hi banna chahunga (If I ever become a professor, I’d want to be this cool).”
“Truly blessed to learn from a professor like this gem. From teaching Operations in class to owning the stage with singing… damn,” read another comment.
Disclaimer: This story is based on viral social media content and is intended for informational and entertainment purposes only.