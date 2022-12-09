Pune police’s witty reply to man’s Twitter post of being challaned for not wearing helmet delights netizens

Sometimes in a hurry, people forget to wear their helmets and are challaned for the offence. A man in Pune was recently sent a challan as he was clicked by the CCTV cameras without a helmet. He thanked the Pune police for clicking his photograph and also said he would be paying the fine. Sharing his photo on Twitter, he even received a witty reply from Pune police.

The man named Melvin Cherian took to Twitter and sarcastically wrote, “Thank you @PuneCityPolice I look good. Will pay the chalan though.” Wearing a black jacket, he is seen riding his motorbike without a helmet. The Pune police advised him to wear a helmet and suggested that a black helmet will look good with a black jacket.

“Sure. P.S: A black helmet will go very well with that nice black jacket though,” the Pune police tweeted. Their witty reply received more than 2,000 likes and was loved by netizens.

Sure 😀. P.S: A black helmet will go very well with that nice black jacket though. #WearAHelmet https://t.co/7klwKw6TR2 — पुणे शहर पोलीस (@PuneCityPolice) December 7, 2022

The man then replied to Pune police’s comment and shared the receipt of paying the fine of Rs 500. “@PuneCityPolice challan paid, and I promise to buy a nice black helmet as you suggested. Media houses have made me famous though. I got some 5-6 clients since yesterday as the media was gracious enough to address me as a Fitness Entrepreneur,” he wrote.

Netizens appreciated the conversation as being police and humble. A Twitter user wrote, “This is what we need. Humorous and humble conversations.” “Helmet wearing is safety. Safe ride is better option than a good look and paying challan,” said another. A third commented, “Helmets are not for rules it’s for your own safety. It’s absolutely absurd that we don’t understand the fundamentals.”