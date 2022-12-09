scorecardresearch
Friday, Dec 09, 2022

Pune police’s witty reply to man’s Twitter post of being challaned for not wearing helmet delights netizens

A man named Melvin Cherian had shared a photo of himself captured on CCTV cameras that showed him riding a motorbike without a helmet and he thanked Pune police, saying ‘I look good’.

Sometimes in a hurry, people forget to wear their helmets and are challaned for the offence. A man in Pune was recently sent a challan as he was clicked by the CCTV cameras without a helmet. He thanked the Pune police for clicking his photograph and also said he would be paying the fine. Sharing his photo on Twitter, he even received a witty reply from Pune police.

The man named Melvin Cherian took to Twitter and sarcastically wrote, “Thank you @PuneCityPolice I look good. Will pay the chalan though.” Wearing a black jacket, he is seen riding his motorbike without a helmet. The Pune police advised him to wear a helmet and suggested that a black helmet will look good with a black jacket.

“Sure. P.S: A black helmet will go very well with that nice black jacket though,” the Pune police tweeted. Their witty reply received more than 2,000 likes and was loved by netizens.

The man then replied to Pune police’s comment and shared the receipt of paying the fine of Rs 500. “@PuneCityPolice challan paid, and I promise to buy a nice black helmet as you suggested. Media houses have made me famous though. I got some 5-6 clients since yesterday as the media was gracious enough to address me as a Fitness Entrepreneur,” he wrote.

Netizens appreciated the conversation as being police and humble. A Twitter user wrote, “This is what we need. Humorous and humble conversations.” “Helmet wearing is safety. Safe ride is better option than a good look and paying challan,” said another. A third commented, “Helmets are not for rules it’s for your own safety. It’s absolutely absurd that we don’t understand the fundamentals.”

First published on: 09-12-2022 at 11:07:41 am
