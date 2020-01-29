Follow Us:
Wednesday, January 29, 2020
Pune police wins the internet yet again for pulling up a biker with this savage tweet

According to the Motor Vehicle Act Rule 50 and 51, fancy lettering and names, pictures and arts are not permitted and should not be displayed.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Updated: January 29, 2020 8:51:25 pm
pune police, pune police savage tweet, pune police trolls biker, pune police twitter, twitter reactions, trending Retweeting a picture of a number plate with “Khansaab” written on it, the post trolled the biker with a popular meme template.

Weeks after Pune Police’s savage response to a tweet regarding a number plate displaying a crown image went viral, another snarky post by their social media team has won hearts online.

Retweeting a picture of a number plate with “Khansaab” written on it, the post trolled the biker with a popular meme template.

The tweet was in response to a user @Chandra75615686, who shared an image of a bike rider violating traffic rules. “Khansaab driving without helmet and with a fancy number plate. Please take necessary action,” read the post, which soon received a response from the Pune Police.

“KHANSAAB ko cool bhi banana hai. KHANSAAB ko hairstyle bhi dikhani hai. KHANSAAB ko hero waali bike bhi chalani hai. Par KHANSAAB ko traffic rules follow nahin karne. Aise kaise chalega KHANSAAB?” they tweeted. Their tweet roughly translates to: “Khansaab wants to look cool. Khansaab wants to show off his hair and drive a fancy bike. But Khansaab doesn’t want to follow traffic rules. How will this do, Khansaab?” read the post, which soon went viral on social media.

Since being shared online, the tweet has garnered over 13,000 likes and 3,000 retweets with many praising the social media team behind the Twitter handle.

What did you think about the Pune Police’s tweet? Tell us in the comments section below.

