Man asks for woman’s phone number on Twitter, Pune Police had the perfect reply

When one man decided to have some fun over a woman’s urgent request for help on Twitter, the Pune Police responded with a tweet that has since gone viral.

A law student recently approached the police department seeking the number of the Dhanori police station in the city. After the official handle responded, it received an unusual request from twitter user @abirchiklu, who sought the woman’s number.

@PuneCityPolice Can I get the number of Dhanori police station please. Need urgently! — Nidhi Doshi (@nidhidoshi12) January 12, 2020

@PuneCityPolice can i get her number please ? — Chiklu (@abirchiklu) January 12, 2020

However, the official handle was up to the task and responded with a tweet that said, “Sir, we are more interested in your number currently, to understand your interest in the lady’s number. You may DM. We respect privacy.”

Sir, we are more interested in your number currently, to understand your interest in the lady’s number. You may DM. We respect privacy. https://t.co/LgaD1ZI2IT — PUNE POLICE (@PuneCityPolice) January 12, 2020

Many who came across the response from the police department’s handle were full of praise. Take a look at some of the reactions here:

This guy would be…. pic.twitter.com/7rEdfb21XK — Janke Kya Karoge!! (@NiravN4) January 12, 2020

@PuneCityPolice on fire….

Well no fire brigade needed to douse this one….

Let it burn…. 😊👌🏻 — Traffic Sahayak (@TrafficSahayak) January 12, 2020

Love your sense of humour!! You understood his humour and your response is epic. — Ravi Thatté (@tonginchic) January 12, 2020

Pune police ka bhi alag he swag hai 😂😂 — हरिओम (@Im_Hariom_) January 12, 2020

Excellent response sir , nice to manage duty and humor at the same time — Sudha Mohan 🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳 (@Sudhamohan1220) January 12, 2020

You made me smile 😊, rarely happens nowadays. — Rahul Verma (@rahulverma08) January 12, 2020

Well said 😁👍 — अर्पिता जाना🇮🇳 (@arpispeaks) January 12, 2020

Recently, the official handle of police department retweeted a picture of a scooter with a personalised number plate and wrote, “His highness will, unfortunately, have to oblige us with a Challan soon!”. According to the Motor Vehicle Act Rule 50 and 51, fancy lettering, names, pictures and art is not permitted on license plates. The tweet, which quickly went viral, prompted many reactions from netizens and appreciated their wit.

The official handle of the Pune Police is known for its online wit and is known for using witty tweets and memes to educate and spread awareness about public safety.

