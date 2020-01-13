Follow Us:
Monday, January 13, 2020

Man asks for woman’s phone number on Twitter, Pune Police had the perfect reply

The official handle of the Pune Police responded, saying that it was more interested in his number. Other social media users praised the response.

When one man decided to have some fun over a woman’s urgent request for help on Twitter, the Pune Police responded with a tweet that has since gone viral.

A law student recently approached the police department seeking the number of the Dhanori police station in the city.  After the official handle responded, it received an unusual request from twitter user @abirchiklu, who sought the woman’s number.

However, the official handle was up to the task and responded with a tweet that said, “Sir, we are more interested in your number currently, to understand your interest in the lady’s number. You may DM. We respect privacy.”

Many who came across the response from the police department’s handle were full of praise. Take a look at some of the reactions here:

Recently, the official handle of police department retweeted a picture of a scooter with a personalised number plate and wrote, “His highness will, unfortunately, have to oblige us with a Challan soon!”. According to the Motor Vehicle Act Rule 50 and 51, fancy lettering, names, pictures and art is not permitted on license plates. The tweet, which quickly went viral, prompted many reactions from netizens and appreciated their wit.

The official handle of the Pune Police is known for its online wit and is known for using witty tweets and memes to educate and spread awareness about public safety.

