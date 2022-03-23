‘Run towards safety’: Pune Police gives a witty twist to Pradeep Mehra’s running video

Pradeep Mehra’s running video has become a hot topic of discussion on social media, and now even Pune Police has joined in the conversation with a witty meme.

The 19-year-old boy impressed people as he was captured running at midnight by a filmmaker. He had explained that this is a regimen he follows everyday as his goal is to join the armed forces. Now, the police force in Maharashtra gave yet another meaningful twist to his now-viral video, warning people against scammers.

In their latest post on cyber security, the cops used an image of Mehra running on, as filmmaker Vinod Kapri offered to give him a lift. “You when a telecaller calls you asking for your OTP,” the force wrote on Twitter along with a creative hashtag, “Run Towards Safety”.

Breaking away from their serious image, police forces around the world have been showing off their lighter side while educating the masses. From funny GIFs to contemporary memes, we’ve seen it all on social media and Indian forces often steal the show with their on-point creatives.

And this post was no different. People on Twitter loved how they used his image, including Kapri whose video brought the boy into limelight. Many also lauded the force’s social media team for their relevance and timeliness.

Good boy — Raju Sarkar (@RajuSar05566122) March 23, 2022

🤭🤭🤭helmet checking ✔ — Resistance (@DwitiKr47869583) March 22, 2022

What a relevant creativity… https://t.co/lY6Iafy5AO — Ganesh Misal (@ganeshraomisal) March 22, 2022

Awareness is important 👍 https://t.co/zFu6hbBzTl — Pradeep Mehra (@pradeep_mehra19) March 22, 2022

After becoming an overnight internet sensation, garnering attention from all corners, Mehra admitted it has been “overwhelming”. A day after the media frenzy with all wanting to know more about his story, he requested all to just let him concentrate on his dream.

“Mehnat jo honi hai na meri, woh sunsaan mein honi chahiye, kamiyabi ki honi chahiye shor (My success should make noise, my hard work should be done quietly),” the boy told Kapri in his car in a new video.