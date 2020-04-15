Pune Police’s reply to two friends planning to meet amid lockdown wins the internet

Netizens loved how the cops reacted to the conversation and asked the two friends to be very careful. (Express photo by Ashish Kale, Pixabay) Netizens loved how the cops reacted to the conversation and asked the two friends to be very careful. (Express photo by Ashish Kale, Pixabay)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s announcement of an extension of the nationwide coronavirus lockdown till May 3 may have come as a damper for those who were anticipating some relaxations and hatched plans to meet friends or closed ones. However, thanks to ever-vigilant social media teams of police forces, one such plan was interrupted by Pune Police — and it rightly, won the internet.

Twitter users as Parth (@ParthEkal) and Indrajeet (@Jaggu_4) from Pune started a chat on Twitter expressing their desire to meet. “3rd May tak nahi hoega sorry (Not possible till May 3, sorry),” wrote one of the user to which other one commented, “We’ll meet uske pehele kabhi toh (We’ll meet before that only soon). Soon, the first person replied, “Jaggu, we can meet right now. You stay 1 street across. Tu bol fkta kadhi (You just tell when).”

We’ll meet uske pehele kabhi toh — Indrajeet (@jaggu__4) April 14, 2020

Jaggu we can meet right now. You stay 1 street across. Tu bol fkta kadhi — Parth (@ParthEkal) April 14, 2020

However, little did the friends know that their causal conversation will be intercepted by the cops. Pune Police on Twitter noticed their chat and cheekily asked if they could join in. “Hey! Even we’d like to join and give you company for longer! Tumhi saanga fakt kuthe ani kadhi? (You just tell us when and where),” the cops tweeted.

Hey! Even we’d like to join and give you company for longer! Tumhi saanga fakt kuthe ani kadhi? https://t.co/TnJOROnmgy — PUNE POLICE (@PuneCityPolice) April 14, 2020

Seeing the reaction of Pune Police, netizens were left in splits, but most importantly, many wanted to know how they intercepted the conversation. The cops had a pretty tongue and cheek response.

Modern problems require modern solutions! https://t.co/1JhVrT2BGQ — PUNE POLICE (@PuneCityPolice) April 14, 2020

The response from the police force started a laugh riot on the micro-blogging site and people couldn’t stop cracking jokes.

Ahahaha a good 1.30 am laugh this was 😄 @PuneCityPolice Hahahaha — Mumbai Ki Rani (@mymalishka) April 14, 2020

You don’t even need to know the language to know that someone got his a** handed to him! — VIN NAIR (@vinsinners) April 14, 2020

Jaggu @PuneCityPolice Tere Sharir ka Tod denge Kona Kona

Par nahi hone dengi tuze corona — Rushikesh Kanojiya (@RushKanojiya) April 14, 2020

No one can match the sarcasm as you have in this situation…😂😂😂.

इक्कीस टोफो की सलामी त्या व्यक्तीला जो हे Twitter Account handle करताय।।। — Sreyesh Dharne (@Sreyesh_Dharne) April 14, 2020

😂😂 Hamare dil me aap ke liye ijjat aur badh gai — Ram Pawar (@RamPawa34478083) April 14, 2020

Hahhaa..This is hilarious. Person behind this handle is wittiest. Bhaaaari — quarantined sawaj (@Sawaj88) April 14, 2020

@PuneCityPolice ek hi dil h. Aur kitni baar jeetoge ? 😆 — 🦁 (@Aaryaman_UP) April 14, 2020

Pune police meets Jagu after this tweet 😅😅 pic.twitter.com/Mpr5Soyb6A — Nilesh Patil (@Nilesh78245137) April 14, 2020

This is truly an appreciable development.

Across states, the police teams’ online handles are more interactive now-a-days; with a fistful of humour and sarcasm thrown in! Brilliant ‘Puneri’ repartee, @PuneCityPolice 👍👏👏 https://t.co/vkMmCQJShs — Chandrasekhar, K (@Chandu1302) April 14, 2020

Pune Police…vigilant with good sense of humor!👌😄 https://t.co/aqIgcHo1TO — Sharmili Jagtap (@SharmiliJagtap) April 14, 2020

Police forces in Maharashtra have been urging citizens to stay at home using hilarious and popular memes on social media platforms. From using ‘Money Heist’ (Netflix series) memes, with Marathi wordplay to twisting popular dialogues of Hindi films, their social media game has been on point.

1. Wear a mask

2. Practice social distancing

3. Wash hands frequently You don’t need to cover your entire body with tattoos for that, do you?#OnGuardAgainstCorona pic.twitter.com/CbJmLB9KoB — PUNE POLICE (@PuneCityPolice) April 14, 2020

Stay Home Stay Safe pic.twitter.com/jUq2qTLekj — Pune City Traffic Police (@PuneCityTraffic) April 15, 2020

The total number of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) cases in India increased to 11,933 on Wednesday as 1,118 new cases and 39 deaths were reported in the last 24 hours, the Health Ministry said. Maharashtra and Delhi have the maximum number of cases of the novel coronavirus, accounting for over a third of the total cases in the country, followed by Tamil Nadu and Rajasthan.

An analysis of the first 50 COVID-19 deaths in Mumbai, which accounts for 62.9 per cent deaths (112) in Maharashtra, shows that just over half of them died within hours or a day of hospitalisation. In almost half of these cases that led to deaths, the patients tested COVID-19 positive after or just before their death.

