Wednesday, April 15, 2020
COVID19

Pune Police’s reply to two friends planning to meet amid lockdown wins the internet

Pune Police on Twitter noticed their chat and cheekily asked if they could join in. "Hey! Even we'd like to join and give you company for longer! Tumhi saanga fakt kuthe ani kadhi? (You just tell us when and where)," the cops tweeted.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Published: April 15, 2020 8:39:23 pm
pune police, pune police lockdown reply, pune police intercept twitter chat, maharashtra lockdown, coronavirus lockdown, indian express Netizens loved how the cops reacted to the conversation and asked the two friends to be very careful. (Express photo by Ashish Kale, Pixabay)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s announcement of an extension of the nationwide coronavirus lockdown till May 3 may have come as a damper for those who were anticipating some relaxations and hatched plans to meet friends or closed ones. However, thanks to ever-vigilant social media teams of police forces, one such plan was interrupted by Pune Police — and it rightly, won the internet.

Twitter users as Parth (@ParthEkal) and Indrajeet (@Jaggu_4) from Pune started a chat on Twitter expressing their desire to meet. “3rd May tak nahi hoega sorry (Not possible till May 3, sorry),” wrote one of the user to which other one commented, “We’ll meet uske pehele kabhi toh (We’ll meet before that only soon). Soon, the first person replied, “Jaggu, we can meet right now. You stay 1 street across. Tu bol fkta kadhi (You just tell when).”

However, little did the friends know that their causal conversation will be intercepted by the cops. Pune Police on Twitter noticed their chat and cheekily asked if they could join in. “Hey! Even we’d like to join and give you company for longer! Tumhi saanga fakt kuthe ani kadhi? (You just tell us when and where),” the cops tweeted.

Seeing the reaction of Pune Police, netizens were left in splits, but most importantly, many wanted to know how they intercepted the conversation. The cops had a pretty tongue and cheek response.

The response from the police force started a laugh riot on the micro-blogging site and people couldn’t stop cracking jokes.

Police forces in Maharashtra have been urging citizens to stay at home using hilarious and popular memes on social media platforms. From using ‘Money Heist’ (Netflix series) memes, with Marathi wordplay to twisting popular dialogues of Hindi films, their social media game has been on point.

The total number of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) cases in India increased to 11,933 on Wednesday as 1,118 new cases and 39 deaths were reported in the last 24 hours, the Health Ministry said. Maharashtra and Delhi have the maximum number of cases of the novel coronavirus, accounting for over a third of the total cases in the country, followed by Tamil Nadu and Rajasthan.

An analysis of the first 50 COVID-19 deaths in Mumbai, which accounts for 62.9 per cent deaths (112) in Maharashtra, shows that just over half of them died within hours or a day of hospitalisation. In almost half of these cases that led to deaths, the patients tested COVID-19 positive after or just before their death.

