Pune Police brings back iconic Gangs of Wasseypur meme to warn people against cybercrime

The popularity of the iconic scene refuses to die down even after almost a decade.

Though Anurag Kashyap’s Gangs of Wasseypur is almost a decade old, its popularity has refused to die down. Over the years, various scenes from the film have been immortalised through memes and even today, film lovers and even law enforcement agencies can’t have enough of it. Now, Pune City Police are using a very popular meme based on a scene from the 2012 film to raise awareness about online scams.

Using the popular “Chaabi kahan hai?” (Where is the key?) meme from the film, cops are trying to warn people not to fall for unverified listings on certain websites selling things like two-wheelers for a very cheap price. In their campaign to promote awareness against fraudsters, the police force are using the meme to sum up the frustration of people when they can’t find their keys after the purchase.

For the uninitiated, the meme is influenced by the scene where Sardar Khan played by Manoj Bajpayee frantically looks for his car keys after his son gets shot. As being unable to find the car keys delays the possibility of taking his son to a hospital, Khan angrily breaks into a string of expletives.

“#Cyber Victim to #Fraudster after paying advance for a Scooty listed on OLX/Quikr at ‘Half the Price’,” said a tweet put out by the Pune Police handle while sharing the meme. “If you want to be the ‘leader’ of online deals…verify the documents of OLX/ Quikr vendors and transact!” the force added in Marathi.

Although Bajpayee’s The Family Man 2 memes are currently ruling the internet, memes based on his dialogues in the Gangs of Wasseypur dialogue keep resurfacing online time and again.

In fact, one creative use of this very meme almost after eight years of its release had won the approval of Bajpayee himself. Last year when a Twitter user shared an image of a key holder with this meme, he too was left in splits. Impressed with the quirky innovation, he even shared it on Twitter, praising the creator.