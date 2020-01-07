Follow Us:
Tuesday, January 07, 2020

Pune police’s savage tweet on number plate displaying crown image is hilarious

The tweet, which quickly went viral, prompted many reactions from netizens with many praising the team behind the account. "Whoever is handling the account, deserves appreciation," tweeted a user while commenting on the viral post.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Published: January 7, 2020 6:57:17 pm
pune police, pune police viral tweet, pune, twitter reactions, social media pune police According to the Motor Vehicle Act Rule 50 and 51, fancy lettering and names, pictures and arts are not permitted and should not be displayed.

While police departments across India have started using social media as an effective way to communicate with the public and spread awareness using trending memes, formats and concepts, the team behind the official Pune Police Twitter handle seems to have taken their social media game a notch higher with their latest post.

Retweeting a picture of a scooter with a fanciful number plate personalised with an image of a crown, they wrote, “His highness will, unfortunately, have to oblige us with a Challan soon!” According to the Motor Vehicle Act Rule 50 and 51, fancy lettering and names, pictures and arts are not permitted and should not be displayed.

The tweet, which quickly went viral, prompted many reactions from netizens. “Whoever is handling the account, deserves appreciation,” tweeted a user while commenting on the viral post.

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Jan 07: Latest News

Advertisement