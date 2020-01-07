Pune police’s savage tweet on number plate displaying crown image is hilarious

According to the Motor Vehicle Act Rule 50 and 51, fancy lettering and names, pictures and arts are not permitted and should not be displayed. According to the Motor Vehicle Act Rule 50 and 51, fancy lettering and names, pictures and arts are not permitted and should not be displayed.

While police departments across India have started using social media as an effective way to communicate with the public and spread awareness using trending memes, formats and concepts, the team behind the official Pune Police Twitter handle seems to have taken their social media game a notch higher with their latest post.

Retweeting a picture of a scooter with a fanciful number plate personalised with an image of a crown, they wrote, “His highness will, unfortunately, have to oblige us with a Challan soon!” According to the Motor Vehicle Act Rule 50 and 51, fancy lettering and names, pictures and arts are not permitted and should not be displayed.

His highness will unfortunately have to oblige us with a Challan soon! 📃 #TrafficRules #TrafficViolation https://t.co/rgq6OFInSF — PUNE POLICE (@PuneCityPolice) January 7, 2020

The tweet, which quickly went viral, prompted many reactions from netizens. “Whoever is handling the account, deserves appreciation,” tweeted a user while commenting on the viral post.

Whoever is handling the account, deserves appreciation 👏🏻 @CPPuneCity — VIVEK CHATOLE (@VIVEKCHATOLE) January 7, 2020

The handler of this account can be awarded the most humorous cop of the year. — Aishwarya Palagummi (@APalagummi) January 7, 2020

I like the humor ” his highness”

🤣🤣🤣🤣😜 — समीर कुलकर्णी (@paramvaibhav) January 7, 2020

Pune city police i am now becoming your fan 👍 i like your sense of humour keep it up — Achal (@achaldarbari) January 7, 2020

This handle is awesome. Indian police on twitter have really made their presence felt with humor and politeness. It’s a tough job, but you guys are doing great! — Vso2Vne (@kote_sidda) January 7, 2020

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd