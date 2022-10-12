scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Oct 12, 2022

Pune police constable wows netizens with his rendition of ‘Desh Mere’

The Twitter account of Pune City Police posted the clip of Constable Sagar Ghorpade singing the song from Bhuj: The Pride of India.

Some people have such soulful and mesmerising voices that they can leave listeners stunned even if they are not professional singers. Like this policeman from Pune who has wowed netizens with his soulful rendition of the song ‘Desh Mere’ that was part of the 2021 film Bhuj: The Pride of India.

The Twitter account of Pune City Police posted the clip of Constable Sagar Ghorpade singing the song that was originally sung by Arijit Singh. The one-minute clip shows the constable in uniform in front of a microphone crooning the song in his melodious voice.

Posted Monday, the video has received more than 7,600 views. “There is no need for a special day to dedicate a song to the country,” says a part of the caption when loosely translated from Marathi. ‘Desh mere..’ sung beautifully by our #PunePolice Constable Sagar Ghorpade,” the tweet says further.

Watch the video below:

“Wow!! Beautiful voice Mr. Ghorpade.. Keep up, song in any languages are welcome. Hindi is our national language,” commented a Twitter user. “That’s very beautiful,” said another. “Excellent very beautiful voice,” wrote a third.

Bhuj: The Pride of India starred Ajay Devgn, Sanjay Dutt, Sonakshi Sinha, Nora Fatehi, Ammy Virk among others. It premiered on August 13, 2021 on Disney+Hotstar after being delayed by a year because of the pandemic.

