These takedowns by Pune Police and Maharashtra Police about drugs on New Year Eve went viral

The hilarious thread with sassy replies to people trying to ‘cut a deal’ with the cops is going viral. The hilarious thread with sassy replies to people trying to ‘cut a deal’ with the cops is going viral.

On New Year’s Eve the Pune Police had a social message asking people to stay away from drugs. And when a group of people tried to troll them, the witty replies by the official handle went viral. One person even tried to ‘cut a deal’ with the police in exchange for drugs, but the reply was on point.

It all started when the official police handle of the city police asked people to say no to drugs. “Charas, Ganja, Meow Meow. #NewYearResolution 2020 madhye he sarva nako bhau!! (Say no to these in 2020 brother),” Pune Police tweeted.

A user asked if he could get drugs in exchange for revealing a place where drugs were being consumed. The Pune Police handle retorted by saying that the user could keep all the drugs seized, but they would keep him in their custody.

Agar maine aap logo ko Adda bataya toh 10 pudiya meri? Chalega na Sir? 😂😂 — Apratim 🇮🇳❤️ (@SubtlySomebody) December 31, 2019

Aap saare rakh lena, hum bas aapko rakh lenge! Chalega na Sir? 😂😂 https://t.co/t7tjieGpdq — PUNE POLICE (@PuneCityPolice) December 31, 2019

One user found a popular drug missing from the list tweeted and replied saying, “Guys, LSD is allowed”. However, the Pune Police responded by asking where they could find it. The Maharashtra Police also decided to weigh in saying that they could arrange for a pick up anywhere in the state.

Tell us where to find it? 😉 https://t.co/otpkD6xrsy — PUNE POLICE (@PuneCityPolice) December 31, 2019

The user responded by promising to stay in bed all night long. But there was a reply even to that.

Not fair, we were looking forward to an eventful #NewYearsEve ☹️ https://t.co/IJTZqkb1lk — Maharashtra Police (@DGPMaharashtra) December 31, 2019

Others also attempted to prod the police, but there were witty replies for all.

You could, but then you may have to stay with us too! https://t.co/iyxhxK6TH3 — Maharashtra Police (@DGPMaharashtra) December 31, 2019

Kanoon ke haath bahut lambe hote hain, remember? Try us! — Maharashtra Police (@DGPMaharashtra) December 31, 2019

Your place or ours? — PUNE POLICE (@PuneCityPolice) December 31, 2019

We promise to be great hosts! — PUNE POLICE (@PuneCityPolice) December 31, 2019

We could tutor you personally. Visit any police station of your preference. — PUNE POLICE (@PuneCityPolice) December 31, 2019

Third window – one destination – police station! pic.twitter.com/JTxPShYkBS — PUNE POLICE (@PuneCityPolice) December 31, 2019

Thank you so much for offering help, but we have a preferred mode of transport — Maharashtra Police (@DGPMaharashtra) December 31, 2019

Users loved the sense of humour shown by the handles and were full of praise.

😂🤣 @PuneCityPolice @DGPMaharashtra being at their best 😂🤣 😂🤣 So much care and love for their citizens..

❤ ❤ Haha. #GoodOne — Deepak 🔕 (@happy2deepak) December 31, 2019

I was just wondering what is my favourite tweet for 2019 and there it is. Thanks for this laugh @PuneCityPolice 🤣🤣😛 — SwatKat💃 (@swatic12) December 31, 2019

The most amazing conversation on Twitter for 2019. What sense of humor . And of course the thankless work the Pune Police does for us ❤️ Wishing the team a Happy New Year. — Mona Dethe (@MonaDethe) December 31, 2019

@PuneCityPolice Police department rocks…. Too good replies…. Happy New Year to entire Police Department and Thanks to the Policemen performing duty tonight 🙏 — Ankur Potdar (@nkur_P) December 31, 2019

Seems @PuneCityPolice your celebration is already started.

Awesome sense of humor. Happy new year. — NILESH (@nileshjagannath) December 31, 2019

Pune police got no chill 😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/V67mwlX4h2 — Unemployed Marwadi 🇮🇳 (@Muaaaahrwadi) December 31, 2019

This is madness, loved the sense of humor you got. With all due respect, admin of this handle seems HIGH enAF 😜 — Kiran Kadam (@kiryanishta) December 31, 2019

Pune police is on fire🔥🔥🔥🔥 https://t.co/rKY8oLTAkf — What The F*ck_eer (@chandne_vishal) December 31, 2019

These people are making it more funny and enjoyable thanks humorous teams 🤣 https://t.co/znan93Cqmj — VINAY TIWARI (@VINGAME) December 31, 2019

The state police joins in. Why should city police have all the fun 😉 https://t.co/xq37EqWceo — Mehul Gala (@mehulgala77) December 31, 2019

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd