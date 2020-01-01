Follow Us:
Wednesday, January 01, 2020

These takedowns by Pune Police and Maharashtra Police about drugs on New Year Eve went viral

It started with the Pune Police warning people to stay away from drugs during their New Year celebrations. When people tried to mock them, there were witty replies from the handles of the police force that went viral.

On New Year’s Eve the Pune Police had a social message asking people to stay away from drugs. And when a group of people tried to troll them, the witty replies by the official handle went viral. One person even tried to ‘cut a deal’ with the police in exchange for drugs, but the reply was on point.

It all started when the official police handle of the city police asked people to say no to drugs. “Charas, Ganja, Meow Meow. #NewYearResolution 2020 madhye he sarva nako bhau!! (Say no to these in 2020 brother),” Pune Police tweeted.

A user asked if he could get drugs in exchange for revealing a place where drugs were being consumed. The Pune Police handle retorted by saying that the user could keep all the drugs seized, but they would keep him in their custody.

One user found a popular drug missing from the list tweeted and replied saying, “Guys, LSD is allowed”. However, the Pune Police responded by asking where they could find it. The Maharashtra Police also decided to weigh in saying that they could arrange for a pick up anywhere in the state.

The user responded by promising to stay in bed all night long. But there was a reply even to that.

Others also attempted to prod the police, but there were witty replies for all.

Users loved the sense of humour shown by the handles and were full of praise.

