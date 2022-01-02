Dressed up as Ravana, Pune man urges people to drink milk instead of alcohol

A local leader said that the timing was relevant as many people hang out in bars or pubs on New Year’s Eve.

Quirky campaigns urging people to abstain from drinking alcohol have on many occasions become popular in different parts of the country. But taking this to a whole new level, a Pune man dressed up as Ravana and distributed milk at traffic lights on New Year’s Eve to try to convince people about the harmful effects of alcohol.

In a photograph doing the rounds, the man, clad in Ravana’s costume, can be seen holding a small packet of milk and a sword-like object. Horns attached to his head and a large moustache are all part of his outlandish costume.

“We are spreading the message ‘Daru Nakho, Dudh Khao’ (Drink milk, not alcohol). I want people to disown their inner Ravana, give up alcohol and choose milk instead,” the man, identified as Arun Ohar, was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

A local leader said that the timing of the campaign was relevant as many people hang out in bars or pubs on New Year’s Eve. “Alcohol addiction is increasing in our society. This is leading to many serious societal problems and families are breaking up. Campaigns such as these which ask people to give up alcohol are very important,” he told ANI.

Even as festive greetings trying to spread cheer flooded social media on the first day of the year, some clearly stood out for the messages they sought to convey. In a witty message, the Assam Police urged people to celebrate responsibly and not be their guests. The message mentioned that anybody who flouts norms will be more than welcome to join the police’s “party”, which among other things will have a special performance by ‘DJ Lockup’ awaiting them.