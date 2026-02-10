Pune man’s Excel sheet for arranged marriage proposals goes viral: ‘Go to Shark Tank’

Vikas revealed that he built a spreadsheet to keep track of the marriage proposals his parents kept sending his way

Arranged marriages usually involve biodatas, polite phone calls, and a lot of “any update?” conversations. But one man from Pune decided to handle the process with something far more organised, an Excel sheet.

In a viral Instagram video, Vikas revealed that he built a spreadsheet to keep track of the marriage proposals his parents kept sending his way. What began as a simple way to stay on top of things quickly became an internet favourite.

The spreadsheet is as straightforward as it gets. It lists the first names of potential matches, along with columns noting how conversations went, whether there was follow-up, and his overall impression. Each entry comes with brutally honest remarks like “no vibe,” “good conversation,” “no follow-up,” and “values aligned.” No overthinking, no dramatic explanations, just data doing its job.