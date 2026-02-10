Pune man’s Excel sheet for arranged marriage proposals goes viral: ‘Go to Shark Tank’

Vikas said the idea came from sheer necessity. With multiple profiles coming in and parents asking for regular updates, keeping track mentally was becoming a task.

Pune man’s Excel sheet for arranged marriageVikas revealed that he built a spreadsheet to keep track of the marriage proposals his parents kept sending his way
Arranged marriages usually involve biodatas, polite phone calls, and a lot of “any update?” conversations. But one man from Pune decided to handle the process with something far more organised, an Excel sheet.

In a viral Instagram video, Vikas revealed that he built a spreadsheet to keep track of the marriage proposals his parents kept sending his way. What began as a simple way to stay on top of things quickly became an internet favourite.

The spreadsheet is as straightforward as it gets. It lists the first names of potential matches, along with columns noting how conversations went, whether there was follow-up, and his overall impression. Each entry comes with brutally honest remarks like “no vibe,” “good conversation,” “no follow-up,” and “values aligned.” No overthinking, no dramatic explanations, just data doing its job.

Vikas said the idea came from sheer necessity. With multiple profiles coming in and parents asking for regular updates, keeping track mentally was becoming a task. The spreadsheet helped him stay organised and made answering the daily question – “So what happened with that girl we told you about?” – much easier.

Leaning into the joke, he captioned the video: “When life gives you arranged marriage, build a tracker, Weekend Tracker.”

Social media users were thoroughly entertained. The clip has crossed 1.5 million views, and the comments section turned into a mix of humour, appreciation, and tech advice. An Instagram user joked, “Ek dynamic dashboard bana sakte hai iska.” Another suggested, “You can create a pivot to find your matrimonial viability quotient.”

Not everyone was convinced, though. One commenter wrote, “Never understood how a person can talk to 10 ppl at the same time. No wonder the arrange marriage setup doesn’t work for me.” Another user, questioning whether juggling multiple conversations really helps in finding the right partner, wrote, “How is this different from dating multiple people at the same time. I get it that you dont want to spend too much time with 1 person to decide. But 2-3 meets at max should be enough for vibe check. Then date that person. If you are meeting multiple people at the same time someone will be better than other. You not finding someone best for you. Just someone who is independently best at being themselves.”

Another user wrote, “Shark Tank pe jaake ispe ek accha sa pitch dede bhai (Bro, give a solid pitch on this for Shark Tank).”

 

