Pune man shells out nearly Rs 3 lakh for gold mask, leaves netizens baffled

Shankar Kurhade shows his face mask made out of gold as he poses for a photograph amidst the spread of the coronavirus pandemic in Pune. (Source: Reuters) Shankar Kurhade shows his face mask made out of gold as he poses for a photograph amidst the spread of the coronavirus pandemic in Pune. (Source: Reuters)

At a time when physical distancing norms and wearing masks have become the order of the day, a man’s unusual face cover during the pandemic has raised many eyebrows. Reason? Well, he decided to make a metallic mask made of pure gold! Shankar Kurade, a resident of Pimpri-Chinchwad in Pune, minted the extravagant mask spending nearly Rs 3 lakhs and started a huge buzz online.

Etched with special patterns and design on the ornamental ‘protective gear’, it was secured by white elastic bands. The man said that the metallic mask was light-weight and weighed 50 grams with few minute holes, ensuring that there is no difficulty in breathing. However, when asked about its efficacy, he said he wasn’t quite sure. “I am not sure whether this mask will be effective,” Kurade was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

The man’s move comes at a point when a growing number of novel coronavirus cases in Maharashtra has left many alarmed with authorities and government reeling under pressure to control the situation. Maharashtra continues to contribute the maximum number of new cases every day. The state has reported nearly 2 lakh cases, including over 8,300 deaths.

Watch the video here 👇

The photos and video of the man donning the gold mask caught the attention of many online and most were baffled. As some wondered why he spent so much money if he wasn’t sure if it would work, others were irked that despite everything he failed to understand the importance of wearing a mask amid the pandemic. Many argued he could have bought many effective masks like the N-95 or even disposable one to keep the infection at bay, while alleging him of splurging wealth when he could have helped many poor people with that much money. Others had a sarcastic take on the issue.

Wish people learned that “charity” is so much more fulfilling than this extravagance. So many people could’ve been fed, so many masks could’ve been built with that much money lying around. — Shaurya (@_shaurya) July 4, 2020

Mask with minute holes 😂 you know how minute is the virus 🤦‍♂️ it’s a threat to other near him.

he should wear a proper mask/follow govt guidelines.

maybe he can wear this ornament over the mask and disinfect it frequently.#COVIDIOTS — Victor 🔪💉💊⚕️ (@SurgeonTweetz) July 4, 2020

Half of India is struggling for money and food then there are these who have so much money that they don’t know how to spend. — SK (@logical_sk) July 4, 2020

For that worth, he could have donated so many cotton washable layered masks. — Ashwin (@ashwinyadav_98) July 4, 2020

Money can buy you anything except common sense. 🤷🏼‍♂️ — 🤔 Car-painter🇮🇳 (@funnyfinha) July 4, 2020

A gold mask with a cloth string? Should have used atleast a silver string.. 😀 — Sushobhan Gupta (@SushovanG1973) July 4, 2020

Oxygen : ab main kahaan se ghusun isme 😜 — ___ (@Chara47428160) July 4, 2020

Sir please tell me where are you going to dispose the mask after a six hour use😁 Or else I can pic up the waste mask after your use😎 — Veteran _ Syam (@I_mSyam) July 4, 2020

It would have been very effective if there was no holes — BhakBurbak (@Itsme87025569) July 4, 2020

“I saw a video on social media of a man in Kolhapur wearing a silver mask and then an idea struck me to have a mask of gold. I talked to a goldsmith and he gave me this five and a half pound gold mask in a week,” Kurade explained how he arrived at this idea. “All my family members love gold, if they too demand it, then I will get it designed for them too. I do not know if I will be infected with coronavirus wearing a gold mask or not, but following all the rules of the government can prevent the spread of virus.”

An ardent lover of gold ornaments, he is known for wearing luxurious and heavy gold rings in all the fingers, gold bracelets on his wrist and huge gold chains around his neck.

