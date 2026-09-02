Pune men halt highway with Fortuner, Mahindra BE 6 for reels; police seize cars

What was meant to be a grand celebration after buying new cars ended with a police case for a group of men in Pune.

The group had reportedly bought a Mahindra BE 6 and Toyota Fortuner SUVs and decided to film reels featuring the vehicles on the Mumbai-Bengaluru Highway. But their celebration allegedly turned into a traffic hazard, with police accusing them of blocking the busy stretch while recording videos.

Watch the video:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by SC PHOTOGRAPHY (@sohamchavan_photography)

The incident took place on August 27, when the group allegedly stopped and drove their vehicles in a dangerous manner between Baner and Bhujbal Chowk in Wakad. According to the Free Press Journal, the stunt caused traffic congestion and disrupted vehicle movement.

Story continues below this ad

The matter came to light after videos from the incident began circulating on social media. Police said the group positioned and slowed down their vehicles on the highway to facilitate filming, including footage captured using a drone. A queue of vehicles could reportedly be seen forming behind the convoy.

The Bavdhan police have registered a case under sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and the Motor Vehicles Act.

Pimpri-Chinchwad Police crack down on a highway reel shoot! Two Fortuners were seized after drivers allegedly blocked traffic on the Mumbai-Bengaluru Hway in Bavdhan to film reels with newly purchased cars. 2 men were detained and booked for endangering public safety and traffic. pic.twitter.com/J5TFW9dwCw — Varad Bhatkhande | Journalist (@VaradBhatkhande) August 31, 2026

The police detained the owner of the Mahindra BE 6, a resident of Kusgaon in Maval. According to NDTV, other people, including the drivers of two Toyota Fortuner SUVs and the photographer allegedly hired to shoot the videos, have also been named.

The incident has triggered a debate online, with several social media users criticising the group for allegedly putting other motorists at risk.

Story continues below this ad

“Typical case of new money but 0 class and 0 civic sense!” one person commented.

Another user questioned whether traffic rules are enforced equally, writing, “There should not be any challan on common people unless every VIP is treated with common rules of discipline. Everyone should follow proper traffic rules, not just common people.”