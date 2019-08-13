Pune to host TikTok film festival, here’s how netizens reacted

Nearly four months after the Madras High Court lifted the ban on TikTok, the video-sharing application has once again gained momentum in the country. With millions of videos surfacing every day, it continues to be the biggest trend on the internet. The mania surrounding TikTok has grown so much that a TikTok ‘film festival’ is going to held in Pune next month.

While it’s good news for TikTok hardcore users, many took to Twitter to ridicule the event. Here are some reactions:

This can’t be real.. — MatureKid 🎬🎥 (@Movie_istic) August 9, 2019

There is an award for Best Paryavaran Janjagriti. — Shivani Goel (@slicebrownbread) August 6, 2019

Tik Tok Competition? I might puke! 🤢🤢 — Not Guilty! (@LawyerOnHire) August 6, 2019

Prakash Yadav, a social worker and the organiser for the film festival, said: “The film festival is a great opportunity for Tik Tok users to showcase what they have produced”. He went on to say that while a film works with a proper delegation of roles, a Tik Tok user is his or her own producer, director and camera person.

“I see college students every day, making videos, I wanted to provide a platform and realising the trend of TikTok, I thought it was a good idea,” said Yadav, explaining the inspiration behind his idea of a film festival.

The registration for the film festival is underway and invites entry from categories like best in Comedy, best in Prank and even social awareness and environmental issues. Yadav, while explaining the entry process to the event, told The Indian Express that videos lasting five seconds to one minute will go through a panel of actors and directors who will decide the winner, who will win a cash prize of Rs 33,333.

The jury will consist of various actors and directors and the contest will allow the participants to be recognised, and give them an opportunity to enter film industries, Yadav added.