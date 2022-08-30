scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Aug 30, 2022

Pune cop’s rendition of Coke Studio’s Pasoori is a must-watch

Sagar Ghorpade, a Pune crime branch official, posted a video of himself singing the Pakistani hit on his Instagram account.

Pune cop, Coke Studio, Pasoori, must-watch, Ali Sethi, Shae Gill, Pakistan, music, viral, trendingPune cop Sagar Ghorpade posted the video of himself singing Coke Studio’s Pasoori on his Instagram account.

Ever since the song Pasoori by Ali Sethi and Shae Gill featured on Coke Studio, it has grown immensely popular. If you are active on social media, you must have come across many covers of the song that managed to unite people from both sides of the border. And now, a rendition of the song by a cop is winning hearts online.

Sagar Ghorpade, a Pune crime branch official, is seen crooning the hit song in a recording studio in a video he posted on Instagram. Posted Monday, the video has already received more than 32,000 views. Wearing khaki uniform, Sagar Ghorpade is seen lending his soulful voice to the song and it is quite delightful to hear. “Pasoori❤️❤️..New Reels Video Song Pasoori By Sagar Ghorpade,” he captioned the video.

Watch the video below:

Netizens lauded the voice of the police official and left heart and fire emojis in the comments.
“So sweet singing sir,” commented an Instagram user. “Excellent voice,” wrote another. “Magical voice,” said a third.

The song Pasoori released on YouTube in February on season 14 of Coke Studio. The song has received a whopping 351 million views on YouTube. Sagar Ghorpade has more than 6,400 followers on Instagram where he regularly posts videos of his rendition of various songs. He has sung Kinna Sonna, Main Rang Sharbaton Ka, Kesariya, Piya O Re Piya, Aankho Me Teri and various other songs.

Recently, a cover of the song Pasoori sung by Shalini Dubey while she was working in her kitchen went massively viral. The video posted on May 16 received more than three million likes and over 23 million views.

First published on: 30-08-2022 at 02:50:20 pm
