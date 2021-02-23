Bizarre list of don’ts on menu of Pune café leaves netizens intrigued

While bizarre food often leaves netizens wondering how the minds and hands behind them arrived at such dishes in the first place, the current peculiarity involving a cafe is a menu card. While most are thankful it’s not a dish that leaves a bad taste in the mouth, a strange list of instructions printed on it left social media users intrigued.

Recently, someone shared a photo of the menu card of a Pune eatery, which highlighted a list of things that aren’t allowed in the premises. While some like ‘no smoking’ and ‘no credit’ might still feel justified, the list had a few oddballs like ‘no brushing your teeth’, ‘no combing’ and even ‘no sleeping’.

Along with a list of items, the menu card, with Irani Cafe written on top, also lets customers know that laptops, playing on mobile phones and talking aloud are also discouraged. But what really caught everyone’s attention was the fact it included weird things like, ‘no flirting with the cashier’ and ‘no free advice’ as well.

Naturally the long list of don’ts made a Twitter user share an image, wondering, “What happened here?”

The photo unsurprisingly gained a lot of attention, leaving many in splits, while others wondered if the eatery was really worth visiting, with so many rules. While loyal customers joined the conversation saying it is, others wanted to know the back story. Here’s how netizens reacted to it.

Outstanding food ! After a long time enjoyed authentic Irani food , bun maska and great irani chai — Dinesh Kulkarni (@din2710) February 22, 2021

These are more rules than my ex made up. 😕 https://t.co/dGkGeZ2HbN — Varun Sambi (@swiftsambi) February 21, 2021

Did someone flirt with the cashier, sleep with them, staying long enough into the morning to brush their teeth there, and realize that to be together forever, they must run away? Where does the rest of it fit? Whole romance my brain dreamt up. Need to know what happened. https://t.co/zRACp5DCvD — Vijayalakshmi Harish (@GranthaMaven) February 22, 2021

I'm going here simply to check the cashier out. https://t.co/qmEmZP1GVg — Gautam S. Mengle | ‏‎گوتم مینگلے (@NotMengele) February 22, 2021