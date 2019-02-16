Pulwama attack: Amul’s tribute to CRPF jawans has people very emotional

At least 40 security personnel were killed on Thursday in Jammu and Kashmir’s Pulwama after a suicide bomber rammed his Scorpio SUV, laden with explosives, into a CRPF bus. The Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) claimed responsibility for the attack, the worst in the Valley so far.

As the nation mourned the death of the jawans, tributes started pouring in from all corners — from politicians to film stars and sports personalities.

Amul, too, paid homage to the brave jawans in a heartfelt monochromatic cartoon which referred to the iconic hit ‘Kar Chale Hum Fida Jaan-o-Tan Saathiyon’, sung by Mohammad Rafi from the 1964 film Haqeeqat. Altering the lyrics of the song, that has become synonymous with patriotism in India, they wrote “Kar Chale Tum Fida Jaan-o-Tan Saathiyon, Ab Humare Hawale Watan Saathiyon.”

The cartoon, which shows the Amul girl with a candle in her hand, moved many online.

A bus, ferrying over 40 soldiers, was part of a convoy of 78 vehicles with 2,547 CRPF personnel, moving from Jammu to Srinagar. The suicide bomber responsible for the attack was identified as Adil Ahmad Dar, 20, a resident of Gundibagh village in Pulwama district of South Kashmir where he used to work in a sawmill.

An all-party meeting was held in Parliament Saturday on the attack, a day after Prime Minister Narendra Modi said those who committed the heinous act will pay “a heavy price”. He added, “To all my colleagues, in ruling and Opposition, it’s a sensitive time. We need to speak in one voice because this battle is for us to win.”