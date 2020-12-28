scorecardresearch
Monday, December 28, 2020
2020: A Rewind

Miss playing PUBG? Gamers recreate iconic moments in viral video

In a video posted by Smilo, an online game streaming page on Facebook, three men are seen playing the game, albeit in real life.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | December 28, 2020 12:47:31 pm
PUBG, PUBG real-life video, game PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds, PUBG in real-life spoof video, PUBG spoof viral video, Trending news, Indian Express news,From collecting ammunition to tackling enemies, the men have recreated some of the iconic scenes and tasks from the video. (picture credit: Facebook/pubg, Smilo)

Popular online game PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds, also known as PUBG, got a real-life twist. In a video posted by Smilo, an online game streaming page on Facebook, three men are seen playing the game, albeit in real life.

From collecting ammunition to tackling enemies, the men have recreated some of the game’s iconic moments in the video, which comes complete with sound effects and background score.

Take a look here:

Since being posted on Facebook, the video has garnered over 13, 000 likes. Take a look at some of the reactions here:

The game has been banned as part of the Government’s crackdown against apps linked to China. However, South Korean company Bluehole owns the rights to the game. The company snapped ties Chinese company Tencent, which distributed the mobile version of the game.  Bluehole had later announced they are preparing to launch PUBG Mobile India, a new game specially designed for the Indian market.

The in-game content will be tailored to reflect local needs, specially customised for Indian gamers, the company had said.

