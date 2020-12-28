Miss playing PUBG? Gamers recreate iconic moments in viral video

From collecting ammunition to tackling enemies, the men have recreated some of the iconic scenes and tasks from the video. (picture credit: Facebook/pubg, Smilo)

Popular online game PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds, also known as PUBG, got a real-life twist. In a video posted by Smilo, an online game streaming page on Facebook, three men are seen playing the game, albeit in real life.

From collecting ammunition to tackling enemies, the men have recreated some of the game’s iconic moments in the video, which comes complete with sound effects and background score.

The game has been banned as part of the Government’s crackdown against apps linked to China. However, South Korean company Bluehole owns the rights to the game. The company snapped ties Chinese company Tencent, which distributed the mobile version of the game. Bluehole had later announced they are preparing to launch PUBG Mobile India, a new game specially designed for the Indian market.

The in-game content will be tailored to reflect local needs, specially customised for Indian gamers, the company had said.