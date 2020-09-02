PUBG ban triggers meme fest on social media

Popular gaming app PUBG Mobile and 117 other applications have been banned by the Information and Technology Ministry on Wednesday. The government also banned Baidu, Baidu Express Edition, Tencent Watchlist, FaceU, WeChat Reading and Tencent Weiyun, besides PUBG Mobile and PUBG Mobile Lite, terming them “prejudicial to the sovereignty, integrity and defence of the nation”.
Earlier in June, the IT ministry had banned several Chinese-owned applications and their clones, including TikTok, ShareIt, UC Browser, Likee, WeChat, and Bigo Live. In July, the government had banned more 47 apps. The move was then seen as a retaliatory step taken by the Indian government due to the tense face-off between India and China in eastern Ladakh, which led to the death of 20 Indian Army personnel.
Following the announcement of the ban, netizens took to social media to express their opinion. With PUBG being a widely popular game, many also shared hilarious memes, highlighting the reactions of PUBG players. Here, take a look:
#PUBG banned in India
Meanwhile Indian parents pic.twitter.com/iQ0AfrKyrr
— monikaaaa😈 (@bikanerikanya) September 2, 2020
Govt. ORDERS TO BAN #PUBG…!!
Le Parents…#PUBGMOBILEBANNED https://t.co/gV4z4SpDeY pic.twitter.com/m8FRpFgDCX
— Udit (@udit0201) September 2, 2020
Indian government after banning #PUBG pic.twitter.com/B3zf8Fprsr
— Pranav Sharma (@chaigaramm) September 2, 2020
#PUBG Ban
Le #PUBG Player: pic.twitter.com/7Vkn0dagoF
— 𝓡𝓪𝓱𝓾𝓵 𝓚𝓾𝓶𝓪𝓻 ☣️ (@Akshay_RahulK) September 2, 2020
#PUBG :- pic.twitter.com/R4cYeNopVV
— 𝐂𝐡𝐢𝐫𝐚𝐧𝐬𝐡𝐮🎇 (@AKFan_Chiranshu) September 2, 2020
#PUBG is now banned in india.
.
.
.
me who never played Pubg 😜👇👇 pic.twitter.com/VRyknI6ofX
— Vaibhav Singh🌐 (@singhvaibhav96) September 2, 2020
#PUBG banned in India.
Le* Students pic.twitter.com/rwdnMDVPQP
— आत्मनिर्भर_ladka 😏 (@ursfriend_sk) September 2, 2020
#PUBG addicts after seeing the news of PUBG getting banned pic.twitter.com/zXa1RQs8Xe
— Shreyansh (@Shreyanshhh_9) September 2, 2020
PUBG Players right now:#PUBG
😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/OWcDcAeEmP
— Atmanirbhar Monk (@littlemonk27) September 2, 2020
#PUBG banned in India
Meanwhile gamer’s who spent thousands of rupees: pic.twitter.com/59C7ixZ26F
— khantoshik💭 (@khanthatwrites) September 2, 2020
