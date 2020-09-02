scorecardresearch
PUBG ban triggers meme fest on social media

Earlier in June, the IT ministry had banned several Chinese-owned applications and their clones, including TikTok, ShareIt, UC Browser, Likee, WeChat, and Bigo Live.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Updated: September 2, 2020 6:27:07 pm
Following the announcement of the ban, netizens have taken to social media to express their opinion.

Popular gaming app PUBG Mobile and 117 other applications have been banned by the Information and Technology Ministry on Wednesday. The government also banned Baidu, Baidu Express Edition, Tencent Watchlist, FaceU, WeChat Reading and Tencent Weiyun, besides PUBG Mobile and PUBG Mobile Lite, terming them “prejudicial to the sovereignty, integrity and defence of the nation”.

Earlier in June, the IT ministry had banned several Chinese-owned applications and their clones, including TikTok, ShareIt, UC Browser, Likee, WeChat, and Bigo Live. In July, the government had banned more 47 apps. The move was then seen as a retaliatory step taken by the Indian government due to the tense face-off between India and China in eastern Ladakh, which led to the death of 20 Indian Army personnel.

Following the announcement of the ban, netizens took to social media to express their opinion. With PUBG being a widely popular game, many also shared hilarious memes, highlighting the reactions of PUBG players. Here, take a look:

