Wednesday, August 29, 2018
PUBG fans spot Mahindra tractor; Anand Mahindra asks ‘what’s this game about?’

Many Indian players were happy that an Indian brand was associated with a game that is being played and appreciated worldwide. PUBG Mobile crossed over 100 million downloads in less than four months after it was launched.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Published: August 29, 2018 4:57:17 pm
pubg, pubg mahindra tractor, anand mahindra, mahindra tractor in PUBG, what is pubg, viral pubg memes Have you spotted the tractor yet? (Source: Singh/Twitter)
PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds, popularly known as PUBG, is an online multiplayer game that has captivated the mobile screens of many. However, recently Indian fans of the game spotted something ‘desi’ in the battleground game. People took screenshots of the Mahindra tractor 265 DI, which featured in many scenes of the game, and shared them online. The Mahindra tractor was first spotted by YouTuber by the name Chocotaco and soon after, many players shared the different pictures of the same tractor.

Many Indian players were happy that an Indian brand was associated with a game that is being played and appreciated worldwide. PUBG Mobile crossed over 100 million downloads in less than four months after it was launched. Here are some of the many screenshots shared by the players:

Not able to hide their excitement, many fans also tagged the company owner Anand Mahindra. But, the Mumbai-based business tycoon was clueless about the game and tweeted that though he is pleased that the tractor has featured in the game, he is unaware of its purpose there. “Ok, I admit I’m embarrassed. I try to keep abreast of the latest happenings in the world but what on earth is PUBG? And of course I’m pleased a Mahindra tractor figures in it. What happens to the tractor, by the way?” However, the fans were more than eager to explain the game and the purpose of the tractor in it.

