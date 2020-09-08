PUBG distances itself from Chinese publisher Tencent, netizens celebrate with memes

People on social media were left in a frenzy after the announcement with many hoping ban will be lifted.

Days after India banned on PlayerUnknown’s BattleGround (PUBG), the South Korea-based PUBG Corporation announced it has distanced itself from Chinese firm Tencent that was distributing the mobile version of the game.

The company’s announcement came a week after India banned the game with 117 other Chinese-origin apps in a bid to step up pressure on Beijing over a months-long border standoff.

In a blog post, the South Korean parent company said it “understands and respects the measures taken by the government as the privacy and security of player data is a top priority for the company”. The company said it will work with the Indian government to resolve the matter.

The announcement sparked a range of reactions from Indian netizens on social media. Former PUBG players were excited, and hoped this might lead to the return of their favourite game. However, former TikTok users said they were “heartbroken” as the popular video app continues to remain banned. Some also poked fun at Indian game FAU-G, that is being marketed as an alternative to PUBG, and said their business may be doomed before taking off.

#PUBG lovers after hearing that PUBG Corporation will take controls back from Tencent be like – pic.twitter.com/4Zd0TTIBp1 — tharki_troller (@TharkiTroller) September 8, 2020

PUBG Corporation to Revoke Tencent’s Authorization from PUBGM

Expecting the govt. to lift the Ban Meanwhile PUBG players :- pic.twitter.com/6F5bjTeCI6 — 🖤Himanshu 🖤2.0 🙂 (@ajeeb_ladka2) September 8, 2020

#PUBG after ending its association with Chinese company Tencent.. pic.twitter.com/sCT4E048zL — MastAadmi 🇮🇳 (@EkMastAadmi) September 8, 2020

Days after PUBG Mobile was banned in India, PUBG corporation has decided to no longer authorize the PUBG mobile franchise to Tencent Games in India. Meanwhile Indian Pubg players. pic.twitter.com/8YIdYRT095 — Sarcastikkkk (@sarcastikkkk) September 8, 2020

PUBG corporation after removing tencent from its marketing rights in India- pic.twitter.com/DCzdh1uJu8 — Pardeep Kumar (@pardeep_kumar21) September 8, 2020

After listening the news of —-

PUBG Corporation has confirmed that PUBGM is “no longer authorised to Tencent” in India. Might be a possibility of its unban. Meanwhile FAug creators and Akshay kumar—- pic.twitter.com/KKA5w8wT83 — Justice For Rhea (@real4official) September 8, 2020

PUBG to Indians, after ending its association with Chinese company Tencent pic.twitter.com/iQfAA9fWca — Sagar (@sagarcasm) September 8, 2020

PUBG Corporation might remove Tencent gaming to unban PUBG in India. Meanwhile Indian parents — pic.twitter.com/9zMAU2nBVz — Vanshika Wagh (@vanshikawagh_) September 8, 2020

#PUBG Corporation might remove Tencent gaming to unban PUBG in India. Meanwhile Indian parents — pic.twitter.com/flvJjJCL2c — _dankmemers__ (@_dankmemers__) September 8, 2020

PUBG corporation will take back control from Tencent.

Le akshay Kumar and FAUG creators:- pic.twitter.com/UDcOuWxwBh — Shrishail Shivpuje (@shreeshivpuje) September 8, 2020

PUBG Corporation breaks association with Tencent. Meanwhile FAUG- pic.twitter.com/tkaUL0cit0 — Raman | रमन | 🇮🇳 (@RamanSinghVK2) September 8, 2020

PUBG Corporation Might remove Tencent Gaming to unban #PUBG in India. Meanwhile Tiktokers- pic.twitter.com/9qnhgJK06T — 𝑹𝒊𝒕𝒊𝒌𝒂 (@ritika_upadhya) September 8, 2020

PUBG Corporation Decide To Pull Back Tencent In India and #pubg May Come In India.. Le Pubg players to tiktok rn : pic.twitter.com/WVj4Or0741 — 👑 ѕυρєяѕтαя мαнєѕн 👑 тнαℓαραтну ᴠɪᴊᴀʏ 👑 (@G_GRAPHER_) September 8, 2020

India has banned hundreds of Chinese apps so far saying that these apps were a “threat to India’s sovereignty and security” as they collect and share data in a “surreptitious manner and compromise personal data and information of users.”

After the recent ban Chinese conglomerate Tencent Holdings Ltd. said it will engage with the Indian authorities to “ensure the continued availability of its apps in India”. The gaming powerhouse’s shares fell over 2 per cent after India banned PUBG.

