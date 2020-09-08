scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Tuesday, September 08, 2020
Top news

PUBG distances itself from Chinese publisher Tencent, netizens celebrate with memes

While former PUBG players hoped it might lead to the return of their favourite game, others poked fun at another game that was being touted as an alternative.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Updated: September 8, 2020 2:48:10 pm
pubg, pubg ban, pubg corporation, tencent games, pubg tencent separation, pubg tencent memes, pubg ban memes, pubg faug memes, viral news, tech news, indian expressPeople on social media were left in a frenzy after the announcement with many hoping ban will be lifted.

Days after India banned on PlayerUnknown’s BattleGround (PUBG), the South Korea-based PUBG Corporation announced it has distanced itself from Chinese firm Tencent that was distributing the mobile version of the game.

The company’s announcement came a week after India banned the game with 117 other Chinese-origin apps in a bid to step up pressure on Beijing over a months-long border standoff.

In a blog post, the South Korean parent company said it “understands and respects the measures taken by the government as the privacy and security of player data is a top priority for the company”. The company said it will work with the Indian government to resolve the matter.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

The announcement sparked a range of reactions from Indian netizens on social media. Former PUBG players were excited, and hoped this might lead to the return of their favourite game. However, former TikTok users said they were “heartbroken” as the popular video app continues to remain banned. Some also poked fun at Indian game FAU-G, that is being marketed as an alternative to PUBG, and said their business may be doomed before taking off.

India has banned hundreds of Chinese apps so far saying that these apps were a “threat to India’s sovereignty and security” as they collect and share data in a “surreptitious manner and compromise personal data and information of users.”

After the recent ban Chinese conglomerate Tencent Holdings Ltd. said it will engage with the Indian authorities to “ensure the continued availability of its apps in India”. The gaming powerhouse’s shares fell over 2 per cent after India banned PUBG.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Sep 08: Latest News

Advertisement