PUBG developer announces ‘Battlegrounds Mobile India’, gamers rejoice with memes

Months after the popular gaming app PUBG was banned in India, gamers might soon be able to play it once again. Krafton, the South Korean video game developer, announced a new game for the Indian market called ‘Battlegrounds Mobile India’. The news took social media by storm as netizens launched a meme-fest in celebration.
Based on the newly launched trailer, the new battle royale game looks a lot like the original PUBG Mobile, though the name is different. However, that didn’t deter loyal fans from celebrating online. Soon, #Battlegroundsmobileindia and #PUBG dominated trends online.
In a statement, Krafton said that the “BATTLEGROUNDS MOBILE INDIA will release with exclusive in-game events like outfits and features and will have its own esports ecosystem with tournaments and leagues.” The game which will be available for free on smartphones, it will have a period of pre-registration before the launch. The game will be available to play only in India, which is further indication that this likely a substitute for PUBG Mobile.
The joyous news created a huge buzz on social media platforms, particular Twitter, where it was flooded with a plethora of memes. While gamers couldn’t keep calm to play their favourite game once gain, mnay shared memes to capture the sentiments of Indian parents, unhappy with that the game is back.
PUBG to other games now #PUBG #battlegroundsmobileindia pic.twitter.com/w4fK0HJ3WT
— SolaceCasm (@ansarisaif_07) May 6, 2021
#battlegroundsmobileindia Pubg at the doorsteps of GAMERS 😂😂 pic.twitter.com/id97CuauTu
— Baby Penguin (@Unkown_Fantasy) May 6, 2021
PUBG gamers seeing comeback of PUBG in India as #battlegroundsmobileindia pic.twitter.com/k04k9mcBgy
— Kisslay Jha🇮🇳 (@TrollerBabua) May 6, 2021
#battlegroundsmobileindia #PUBG
*Pubg is now finally coming back as battleground mobile india*
Meanwhile indians: pic.twitter.com/SJyQzlAyih
— HONESTLY SAYS 🇮🇳 (@honestly_says) May 6, 2021
#PUBG is now finally coming back as battleground mobile #india
PUBGians Be Like:pic.twitter.com/8xfUDNUyEW
— Vimal Kumar ❁ (@Kettavan_Freak) May 6, 2021
PUBG Players waiting for #battlegroundsmobileindia launch: pic.twitter.com/W7o7dJmpeZ
— Hardik Bansal (@hardikbansal01) May 6, 2021
#pubgmobileindia returning soon as #battlegroundsmobileindia ..💥#pubg lovers – pic.twitter.com/XGubRzfefA
— meme_tweetss (@TweetssMeme) May 6, 2021
Gamers after #battlegroundsmobileindia pubg news pic.twitter.com/1tNoaWoi4t
— Vipul Singhal (@vipsiii) May 6, 2021
PUBG is coming back in india as #battlegroundsmobileindia
Players to Govt. – pic.twitter.com/GiBbXaK26p
— Mayank Kumar ❂ (@Mayankkumaryt) May 6, 2021
PUBG Mobile India officially changes its name to #battlegroundsmobileindia
PUBG to Indian players : pic.twitter.com/IvuoWJfk1V
— Shashwat Shukla (@shashwatshukla_) May 6, 2021
#battlegroundsmobileindia Gamers to the makers of #battlegroundsmobileindia pic.twitter.com/PQQ4LQsdQv
— Baby Penguin (@Unkown_Fantasy) May 6, 2021
#PUBG#battlegroundsmobileindia
*PUBG mobile coming back*
Meanwhile other games: pic.twitter.com/0y5bpAwos3
— Jaydeep (@Jaydeep3366) May 6, 2021
#battlegroundsmobileindia#PUBG to relaunch in India as Battleground Mobile India
Indian Parents: pic.twitter.com/iwms3dswFb
— Prasad Remje (@munna_30_) May 6, 2021
PUBG mobile coming soon
*le indian parents#battlegroundsmobileindia #PUBG pic.twitter.com/bCPfSPjjWS
— Vikas Chaudhary🚜 (@Chaudharyvikas_) May 6, 2021
#PUBG Pubg Mobile is Coming Back in India
Indian Parents To Pubg Owner-: pic.twitter.com/BrEIROGwQm
— Pulkit🥳///(Prince)/// Arya💓 (@sarcasticyadav_) May 6, 2021
It was already reported last year that Krafton plans to bring back PUBG Mobile to India, though reports had indicated that it would require government approval. The South Korean game developer had also cut ties with Tencent for the Indian market, in the wake of Chinese apps being banned in the country following the clash in Galwan Valley.
Although the company has not announced an exact release date yet, it didn’t stop fans from showing interest in their product.
