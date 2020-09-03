Brands jump in with posts as #PUBGbanned dominates social media trends

Most businesses in the culinary world joined in to provide real chicken dinner to gamers upset by the ban.

There have been plenty of reactions on social media since the Indian government banned mobile game PUBG and 117 other applications Wednesday. #PUBG and #PUBGBanned were among the top trends on Twitter, and now multiple brands have joined the bandwagon to cash in on the attention.

While food delivery apps and restaurants offered ‘real chicken dinner’, Tinder India said, “Maybe he’ll stop playing games now”. There were also plenty of offers for gamers who were deprived of their game.

Here are some of the posts on social media:

RT if you’re missing chicken dinner already — Zomato (@ZomatoIN) September 2, 2020

Zoom into the pan for chicken dinner. pic.twitter.com/ahGC5y4sxM — Swiggy (@swiggy_in) September 2, 2020

Maybe he’ll stop playing games now 🙄 — Tinder India (@Tinder_India) September 2, 2020

Fine we’ll play ludo on our date now 🙄 — Tinder India (@Tinder_India) September 2, 2020

Dine out to enjoy your chicken dinner. 😏 pic.twitter.com/y3mJRveYSU — Dineout (@dineout_india) September 2, 2020

The ban by the Information and Technology Ministry comes after TikTok and 58 other Chinese apps were banned in June. The apps were taken down because they were deemed “prejudicial to the sovereignty, integrity and defence of the nation”.

