Brands jump in with posts as #PUBGbanned dominates social media trends

There have been plenty of reactions on social media since the Indian government banned mobile game PUBG and 117 other applications Wednesday. #PUBG and #PUBGBanned were among the top trends on Twitter, and now multiple brands have joined the bandwagon to cash in on the attention.
While food delivery apps and restaurants offered ‘real chicken dinner’, Tinder India said, “Maybe he’ll stop playing games now”. There were also plenty of offers for gamers who were deprived of their game.
Here are some of the posts on social media:
RT if you’re missing chicken dinner already
— Zomato (@ZomatoIN) September 2, 2020
Missing chicken dinners? We still got supplies! #pubgban #pubg pic.twitter.com/n9GJYSewK1
— KFC India (@KFC_India) September 2, 2020
Zoom into the pan for chicken dinner. pic.twitter.com/ahGC5y4sxM
— Swiggy (@swiggy_in) September 2, 2020
Maybe he’ll stop playing games now 🙄
— Tinder India (@Tinder_India) September 2, 2020
Fine we’ll play ludo on our date now 🙄
— Tinder India (@Tinder_India) September 2, 2020
Dine out to enjoy your chicken dinner. 😏 pic.twitter.com/y3mJRveYSU
— Dineout (@dineout_india) September 2, 2020
The only way to have a Chicken Dinner now is by ordering for our Chicken Overload Pizza 🍕
Order yours now! 😍
.
.
.#pubg #Pubgbaninindia #pubgban #PUBGBANNED #chickenDinner #WinnerWinnerChickenDinner #pubgIndia #memes #wednesdaywisdom #MidweekMotivation pic.twitter.com/BDevJ1YiKV
— Ovenstory Pizza (@Oven_Story) September 2, 2020
Back to subG? 🥗 You can still get your chicken dinner with MoneyTap. Borrow as low as ₹3,000 for a clucking good meal. 🍗
#MoneyTap #PUBG #PUBGbanned #BreakingNews #PUBGban pic.twitter.com/5yVdCJWqFR
— MoneyTap (@MoneyTapApp) September 2, 2020
View this post on Instagram
The real chicken dinner is not in pubg, it's at Digi's Fresh. We got all your chicken craving covered with our organic chicken with premium cuts. Order yours now and get it delivered farm fresh. #realchickendinner #pubgban . . . . . . #organicfood #exoticfood #organicgrocerystore #meat #meatlover #chicken #chickenbreast #chickenlegs #chickenthigh #chickenlover #grocery #onlinegrocerystore #healthyeating #farmfresh #healthyfood #delhi #gurgaon #noida #amritsar #digisfresh #healthyrecipes #eathealthy #chickendinner #freshchicken #residuefree #pubgbanned #pubgbannedindia #pubgindia
The ban by the Information and Technology Ministry comes after TikTok and 58 other Chinese apps were banned in June. The apps were taken down because they were deemed “prejudicial to the sovereignty, integrity and defence of the nation”.
