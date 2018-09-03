‘She is my senior officer. When I see her, I salute her,’: Proud father salutes police officer daughter

The father-daughter duo came face to face while doing their duty at the public meeting of Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) at Kongara Kalan on the outskirts of Hyderabad. The father-daughter duo came face to face while doing their duty at the public meeting of Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) at Kongara Kalan on the outskirts of Hyderabad.

He has been serving in the police for over three decades while his daughter joined the force four years ago but on Sunday when they came face to face, he saluted her. Deputy Commissioner of Police A R Umamaheswara Sarma feels proud to salute his senior officer Sindhu Sarma, who is Superintendent of Police of Jagtiyal district of Telangana.

Sarma, who is retiring next year, is currently serving as DCP in Malkajgiri area under Rachakonda police commissionerate in Hyderabad while his daughter Sindhu Sarma is an Indian Police Service (IPS) officer of 2014 batch.

The father-daughter duo came face to face while doing their duty at the public meeting of Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) at Kongara Kalan on the outskirts of Hyderabad on Sunday.

“This is the first time we have come together while doing our duties. I am fortunate to work with her,” said Umamaheswara Sarma, who began his career as sub-inspector and was recently conferred the IPS rank told IANS.

“She is my senior officer. When I see her, I salute her. We do our respective duties and don’t discuss this, but at home we are just like any father and daughter,” told the proud father to the news agency.

Sindhu, who was looking after women’s security at the public meeting, said, “I am very happy. This is a good opportunity for us to work together.”

