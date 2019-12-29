‘My daddy is behind the camera’: Proud daughter’s placard goes viral during Mumbai league match

The girl was sitting on the gallery holding the pluck card, along with her mother. The girl was sitting on the gallery holding the pluck card, along with her mother.

A video of a young girl cheering for her father during a T20 Mumbai league match game at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai is going viral on social media these days. Interestingly, her father is not a player, but a cameraman who was live recording the match for the official channel. The girl has become famous for her heartwarming poster that she was waving during the match.

Take a look at the video here:

The video shows the girl holding up a placard which read “My daddy is behind the camera”. The girl was sitting on the gallery holding the placard, along with her mother.

As the girl waves at the camera showing her poster, the camera pans to her father. The video shows the father waving back at his family.

The video, which was uploaded on YouTube by T20 Mumbai’s handle on December 24 has garnered over one lakh views. Take a look at some of the reactions to the video here:

