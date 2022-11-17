scorecardresearch
Protect your passwords, Mumbai Police tells public using David Rose scene from Schitt’s Creek

Schitt's Creek is a multiple Emmy Awards-winning sitcom that aired between 2015 to 2020.

One can trust the Mumbai police to continuously come up with different and engaging ways of imparting useful public service messages. In their recent Instagram post, the law enforcement agency has made use of David Rose, a popular character from multiple Emmy Awards-winning sitcom Schitt’s Creek to make a point about having strong passwords.

ALSO READ |#NotAMatch: Mumbai police takes help from Seema Aunty to share advice on cyber safety

In the post, the Mumbai police comments on the dangerous nature of having simple passwords which can lead to hacking. The post lists statements such as, “BFF’s always share passwords!”, “My password is my birthday easier to remember”, and “Two-step verification is too much of a hassle”, as potential predispositions for easy hacking.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Mumbai Police (@mumbaipolice)

After flashing these statements, the post shows a scene from Schitt’s Creek. In the scene, Daniel Levy’s character David Rose purportedly rejects the above-mentioned statements and says, “Okay, I have never heard someone say so many wrong things, one after the other, consecutively, in a row.”

This post soon gathered over 2,000 likes. Commenting on the video, a Twitter user wrote, “This is epic!!”. Another person said, “Mumbai Police is super cool!”.

Earlier in May, the police force pointed out the importance of frequently changing passwords by referring to actor Blake Lively’s Met Gala dress, which underwent two transformations on the red carpet.

Live Blog

