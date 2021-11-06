‘You missed UN’: Netizens react to actor Prosenjit Chatterjee tagging PM, CM over cancelled food delivery

As Bengali actor Prosenjit Chatterjee wrote an open letter addressed to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee after Swiggy cancelled his order, netizens had a field day coming up with endless jokes and memes on social media.

Unhappy with the cancelled delivery, Chatterjee in his open letter wrote, “What if someone is depending on these food apps for their dinner? Will they stay hungry?”. He added, “There can be many such situations. Thus, I felt it was necessary to talk about it.”

As the letter posted on Twitter quickly went viral, many netizens said the issue was too “trivial” when compared to the problems of poverty and hunger in the world.

Many others said he was simply “looking for attention” and there was nothing to raise such a hue and cry as he has already received a refund from Swiggy.

While many netizens first thought it was a joke, others started sharing hilarious memes and GIFs as the letter went viral. Many also tagged the United Nations, the US President, and even NASA on the posts they shared.

#Tired: Raise a one-off product issue to the PM ie Product Manager of the product#Wired: Raise the issue to the PM of India 😅 https://t.co/cO8XV92usf — Harshith Mallya (@HarshithMallya) November 6, 2021

With heavy heart & light brain, I urge @POTUS & @NASA to please intermediate in this and take immediate action against swiggy & other food companies.

Keeping @KremlinRussia_E in loop for best support on this. Regards,

A Guest who hadn’t food that day 🥲 https://t.co/IcQqgTPyzT —  समग्र (@aa_ohm) November 6, 2021

sir/madam, while you are investigating this, my paneer pasanda had too much mirchi – what if I choked on it? https://t.co/2ZpY1NkMPs — Harini Calamur (@calamur) November 6, 2021

I love @prosenjitbumba ‘s confidence that PM and Bengal CM may agree with each other on this one and refer this matter to CBI! This certainly requires CBI investigation and might even need MEA and Defense Ministry to put together a report. https://t.co/tauljZxlLQ — Sunanda Vashisht (@sunandavashisht) November 6, 2021

all that’s okay, but what is the @WHO doing about this impending pandemic ?? https://t.co/HFvyvAQ1KR — 🍺 (@___Ajinkya) November 6, 2021

At first I thought it was a parody account..😅 https://t.co/XErGBMPILH — 🌈राहुल 🏳️‍🌈 (@672rahul) November 6, 2021

Celebrity entitlement is next level sometimes 😂😂😂😂 https://t.co/wJmJqexiTA — Abhishek Rao (@AbhiKyaScene) November 6, 2021

Hey @TheTweetOfGod, urgent attention needed https://t.co/GAD9H7Ez1i — Sergio will be in RB18 (@immarocks) November 6, 2021

Please find Mamata Di’s reply to “Bumba” pic.twitter.com/AywjcdmBYs — Mark (@marcferns) November 6, 2021

PM & President of India after realizing that Bumba Moshai is taking the matter to UN next: pic.twitter.com/K58JVqshF9 — Tarun ཊརུན (@YearOfMonk) November 6, 2021

Finally, someone had the guts to raise this issue which everybody thinks about but no one dared to open his mouth. Thanks Sir pic.twitter.com/v3xaEcLxBq — Abhinav (@say2aj) November 6, 2021