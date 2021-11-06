scorecardresearch
Saturday, November 06, 2021
‘You missed UN’: Netizens react to actor Prosenjit Chatterjee tagging PM, CM over cancelled food delivery

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi |
Updated: November 6, 2021 9:05:11 pm
Prosenjit Chatterjee, Prosenjit Chatterjee swiggy, Prosenjit Chatterjee swiggy order cancel, Prosenjit Chatterjee letter to PM CM Swiggy order, viral news, indian expressMany netizens were left confused as to why he felt the need to tag the PM Narendra Modi and CM Mamata Banerjee (Source: Prosenjit Chatterjee/ Facebook)

As Bengali actor Prosenjit Chatterjee wrote an open letter addressed to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee after Swiggy cancelled his order, netizens had a field day coming up with endless jokes and memes on social media.

Unhappy with the cancelled delivery, Chatterjee in his open letter wrote, “What if someone is depending on these food apps for their dinner? Will they stay hungry?”. He added, “There can be many such situations. Thus, I felt it was necessary to talk about it.”

As the letter posted on Twitter quickly went viral, many netizens said the issue was too “trivial” when compared to the problems of poverty and hunger in the world.

Many others said he was simply “looking for attention” and there was nothing to raise such a hue and cry as he has already received a refund from Swiggy.

While many netizens first thought it was a joke, others started sharing hilarious memes and GIFs as the letter went viral. Many also tagged the United Nations, the US President, and even NASA on the posts they shared.

