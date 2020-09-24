Wedding crasher: Cyclist rams into photographer capturing proposal on bridge

Despite the interruption, Rivera accepted Vigo’s proposal and the couple is set to tie the knot in 2022.

A romantic proposal at the iconic Brooklyn Bridge in New York was hilariously upstaged when a cyclist crashed into one of the photographers taking pictures of the proposal.

The video shows Chris Vigo down on one knee, asking his girlfriend Angelina Rivera to marry him.

Everything goes according to the plan until Vigo’s friend Joshua Rosario, who was clicking pictures of the couple’s special moment, gets hit by a passing cyclist.

The video shows Rosario managing to dodge a couple of cyclists but as he moves forward to get a better photo of the moment, he gets hit by a cyclist.

“If you want a proposal to never forget come propose in NYC 😂 highly recommend,“ Vigo wrote, sharing the video of the proposal on Instagram.

Watch the video here:

Though both Rosario and the cyclist Eric Choi went crashing to the ground, neither sustained any major injuries, NBC New York reported.

Take a look at some of the reactions to the video here:

Despite the interruption, Rivera accepted Vigo’s proposal and according to Fox News, the couple is set to tie the knot in 2021.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd