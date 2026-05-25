Bengaluru startup faces backlash over AI training cameras inside customers’ homes

A Bengaluru-based startup sparked backlash for using cameras inside customers’ homes allegedly to train AI systems. Pronto is a platform that offers 10-minute home services like sweeping, dishwashing, kitchen, and bathroom cleaning, mopping, laundry, and other household chores.

The debate began after concerns around privacy surfaced on X, where journalist Harsh Upadhyay alleged that the company was using “small outward-facing cameras during select opt-in jobs” as part of its investors’ physical AI ambitions.

In an X post, Upadhyay wrote, “Important: How Pronto is turning Indian homes into training grounds for its investors’ Physical AI vision. Did you know? Pronto professionals use small outward-facing cameras during select opt-in jobs, and customers receive the footage afterward.”

Unless you have opted-in and paid for the program personally, the Pro doesn’t come to the house with a camera. Opt in is not one time, it has to be affirmed before each booking. By default there is no camera involved, and when there is, it’s impossible to miss. The pilot reaches… https://t.co/Fqnw76Mk4N — Pronto (@withpronto) May 24, 2026

The post has drawn over 2 lakh views, prompting discussions around AI ethics and privacy. “Consent should be approved by the client side too; they are literally capturing what’s in your house too,” an X user wrote. “People are far more comfortable with surveillance in public than inside their homes. If companies want to normalize this the consent process needs to be crystal clear not buried in terms and conditions,” another user commented.

“I am no way giving my house live feed data to a 3rd party in India. Additionally, they should compensate both the partner and the customer who agree to be their training ground and medium,” a third user reacted.

Pronto clarifies

Responding to the backlash, Pronto, founded by 23-year-old Anjali Sardana, clarified that no recording takes place without clear customer consent. The company stated that workers carry cameras only if users have specifically opted into the AI training programme.

Pronto further explained that consent is not permanent and must be reconfirmed for every booking. If a customer chooses not to participate, no camera is brought into the home. It also maintained that the initiative complies fully with India’s Digital Personal Data Protection (DPDP) Act, while adding that similar recording practices are followed by others in the sector.

In a statement posted on X, the company said, “Unless you have opted-in and paid for the program personally, the Pro doesn’t come to the house with a camera.”

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“Opt in is not one time, it has to be affirmed before each booking. By default there is no camera involved, and when there is, it’s impossible to miss. The pilot reaches 0.1% of customers and we spent months to ensure full DPDP compliance. And we are not the only company in the space doing this,” the post added.

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