Professional surfer hailed as hero after saving woman from drowning in Hawaii

An Australian professional surfer is being hailed as a hero after a video emerged of him saving a woman who was drowning on a beach in Hawaii.

Surfer Mikey Wright was reportedly enjoying the ocean view on New Year’s Eve at Oahu, an island in Hawaii, when he saw the woman struggling in the water.

“I didn’t question if I was in danger,” Wright told ABC news. “I just knew that she needed help.”

The videos show Wright running towards the woman and bringing her out of the water in minutes.

Many who came across the rescue video on social media praised the 24-year-old for his timely intervention.

