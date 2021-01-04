scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Monday, January 04, 2021
2020: A Rewind

Professional surfer hailed as hero after saving woman from drowning in Hawaii

Surfer Mikey Wright was reportedly enjoying the ocean view on New Year’s Eve when he saw the woman struggling in the water.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | January 4, 2021 5:45:32 pm
Professional surfer, beach rescue, beach rescue video, surfer helps a woman from drowning, Oahu, Hawaii, Viral video, Trending news, Indian Express news.Many, who came across the rescue video on Instagram, lauded the 24-year-old for his timely intervention.

An Australian professional surfer is being hailed as a hero after a video emerged of him saving a woman who was drowning on a beach in Hawaii.

Surfer Mikey Wright was reportedly enjoying the ocean view on New Year’s Eve at Oahu, an island in Hawaii, when he saw the woman struggling in the water.

“I didn’t question if I was in danger,” Wright told ABC news. “I just knew that she needed help.”

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

The videos show Wright running towards the woman and bringing her out of the water in minutes.

Take a look here:

Many who came across the rescue video on social media praised the 24-year-old for his timely intervention.

Viral Right Now
Click here for more

Here are some of the reactions to the video:

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App.

Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Jan 04: Latest News

Advertisement