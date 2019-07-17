Toggle Menu
Priyanka Gandhi gets laughs after using #SareeTwitter to ask husband to take her to dinner

Her tweet tagging her husband garnered a lot of attention online. And many women took her cue and started tagging their partners to take them out to dinner as well.

If you’re on Twitter, there’s no way you missed #SareeTwitter, which had women across the country sharing beautiful photos of them wearing sarees, and the latest to join in was Congress party general secretary Priyanka Gandhi. She shared a photo of herself in a pink saree that she had worn on her wedding day. But her tweets in response to people have left many in splits.

As she shared the throwback picture, many thought it was her wedding anniversary and wished her. “Thanks for all the anniversary wishes…but it’s just a throwback photo for the #SareeTwitter guys, my anniv is in Feb!” she tweeted.

She then tagged her husband and asked him to take her out on dinner anyway. “(@irobertvadra, you can still take me out for dinner!😉)” she tweeted.

Her tweet got a lot of attention online and many women started tagging their partners to do the same:

