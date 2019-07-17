Priyanka Gandhi gets laughs after using #SareeTwitter to ask husband to take her to dinner

If you’re on Twitter, there’s no way you missed #SareeTwitter, which had women across the country sharing beautiful photos of them wearing sarees, and the latest to join in was Congress party general secretary Priyanka Gandhi. She shared a photo of herself in a pink saree that she had worn on her wedding day. But her tweets in response to people have left many in splits.

Morning puja on the day of my wedding (22 years ago!) #SareeTwitter pic.twitter.com/EdwzGAP3Wt — Priyanka Gandhi Vadra (@priyankagandhi) July 17, 2019

As she shared the throwback picture, many thought it was her wedding anniversary and wished her. “Thanks for all the anniversary wishes…but it’s just a throwback photo for the #SareeTwitter guys, my anniv is in Feb!” she tweeted.

Thanks for all the anniversary wishes…but it’s just a throwback photo for the #SareeTwitter guys, my anniv is in Feb! — Priyanka Gandhi Vadra (@priyankagandhi) July 17, 2019

She then tagged her husband and asked him to take her out on dinner anyway. “(@irobertvadra, you can still take me out for dinner!😉)” she tweeted.

(@irobertvadra, you can still take me out for dinner!😉) — Priyanka Gandhi Vadra (@priyankagandhi) July 17, 2019

Her tweet got a lot of attention online and many women started tagging their partners to do the same:

