‘38 years since we first met’: Priyanka Gandhi shares photos with Robert Vadra on wedding anniversary

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra shared a couple of photos with her husband Robert Vadra on Instagram on their 26th wedding anniversary Saturday. While they got married on February 18, 1997, they have known each other for more than 38 years, Gandhi said in the caption.

Sharing a couple of selfies in the backdrop of snow-clad mountains, she wrote, “38 years since we first met and we’re still laughing with each other and at each other! (and mutually congratulating each other for what lovely children we produced).”

The post has received more than 59,000 likes so far. “Congratulations ma’am and may God bless you both to have many more years of togetherness in love,” commented a user. “Congratulations di . Wish you a lifetime of happiness together,” said another. “Congratulations Happy Married life… Stayblessed,” wrote a third.

Separately, Vadra also shared a couple of photos, including one from their wedding, on Instagram and wished Gandhi. Vadra wrote, “Anniversary Greetings P. Wow, it’s been quite a few years and soo many experiences … life’s been real interesting, being with you. From our beginning, trying to find some anonymity and having some innocent fun times, to being center stage and dealing with the world”.

“Tough and good times shared, that taught us to be united and War ready. But all in all, we been strong and happy and learnt that we do have each other, always …Here’s wishing you all the love, affection and happiness in the years ahead together. Always here standing strong, as an unshakeable pillar of support to you and for our two beautiful children, Loved our years passed by and looking forward to the years ahead. Love our family we created,” he added.

Gandhi, 51, is the general secretary of the All India Congress Committee in charge of Uttar Pradesh. The couple has two children together, Miraya and Raihan.