‘Shock Laga, Shock Laga!!’: Priyanka Chopra’s look for Met Gala inspires memes

On Monday, Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas returned to the Met Gala as a couple, the same event they first appeared at together two years ago. Appearing for the third consecutive Metropolitan Museum of Art’s annual Costume Institute Benefit, Chopra graced the pink carpet in a Dior gown from its Spring 2018 collection for fashion’s big night.
As the gala celebrating the opening of the “Camp: Notes on Fashion”, Chopra wore a sheer, quirky silver gown, that featured a unique ensemble of mesh and sheer, with a thigh-high-slit. Featuring a feathery silver-and-pastel gown that was paired with a matching feathery flowing cape — it had the perfect amount of bling and a shiny bindi.
But the highlight of her look was her make-up and hair. The dramatic short curly hairdo with eye-catching silver-frosted brows and lashes, raspberry eyeshadow and lips, was a bold look and was topped off with a silver cage crown!
Her look undoubtedly turned heads and was a bold look that many said only Chopra could have pulled off with poise and elan. But on Twitter, many Indians came up with memes mocking her look. With wild comparisons, many came up with memes mocking her hairstyle.
Priyanka to Nick: Antenna barobar ka, signal nahi aa raha hai. #MetGala #MetGala2019 pic.twitter.com/cM3LY63ria
— Godman Chikna of House Stark (@Madan_Chikna) May 7, 2019
Farmers have found a new SCAREcrow 🤣🤣🤣 #PriyankaChopra pic.twitter.com/JriyRJD5vz
— Roma (@only4roma) May 7, 2019
I think #PriyankaChopra watched movie “Chalbaaz” before getting ready for the event.
She got inspired from the make-up that #SriDevi did for her Aunt 😂😂 pic.twitter.com/9GxSUiTKWS
— g0v!ñD $#@®mA (@rishu_1809) May 7, 2019
Pic 1 : Your Facebook Profile picture
Pic 2 : Your Aadhar card picture#PriyankaChopra pic.twitter.com/ttSqcmcHhp
— Ratnesh Mishra (@mishraratnesh23) May 7, 2019
For total shock proof life,
Use Havells MCBs 😂#PriyankaChopra #MetGala pic.twitter.com/dMRmZ9X5MC
— Anshul Mahajan (@2794_anshul) May 7, 2019
Missandei with Lord Baelish. #GamefThrones pic.twitter.com/HSyskifqbx
— Bollywood Gandu (@BollywoodGandu) May 7, 2019
#MetGala #PriyankaChopra #METGala priyanka #MetGala2019 pic.twitter.com/pSvDuGCj15
— Malvika (@smaalvika) May 7, 2019
Looks just like this!#MetGala #memes #gags #comedy #funny #laughs #memeoftheday #memesdaily #Mumbai #PriyankaChopra pic.twitter.com/Ayj5vI5Vqa
— Sebastian Joseph (@sebi26) May 7, 2019
Sachin Tendulkar after riding a bike without helmet. #MetGala pic.twitter.com/LveUBOg95h
— Sagar (@sagarcasm) May 7, 2019
Close enough 😔#MetGala2019 #MetGala pic.twitter.com/ZVE4rkZtGp
— Tweet Chor 👑 (@Pagal_aurat) May 7, 2019
#MetGala how bird see them : pic.twitter.com/L4VQ1cyx8F
— Humor Being (@followTheGupta) May 7, 2019
Shock
Laga
Laga
Shock
Laga!!! 😭😂
#MetGala #PriyankaChopra pic.twitter.com/ahjB7tfFhY
— N I T E S H ✍👑🇮🇳 (@RoflNitesh_) May 7, 2019
Pilinga 😁#MetGala2019 #MetGala #PriyankaChopra pic.twitter.com/JblEkETCF8
— Chowkidar Yogita (@momo_7862) May 7, 2019
Brand Ambassador of Center Shock🤣🤣🤣#PriyankaChopra #MetGala #MetGala2019 pic.twitter.com/EDiMNJdDJJ
— Chowkidar Samosiya 🇫🇮 (@_HazirJawab) May 7, 2019
PC me VIRUS aa gaya. #MetGala pic.twitter.com/MB3BOcsiyX
— डी.के. (@itsdhruvism) May 7, 2019
Remember that girl ! This is her now. #MetGala2019 pic.twitter.com/Qhdal7Rs0Q
— SharmaJi ka ladka (@Pranjultweet) May 7, 2019
Chopra’s husband, Jonas, walked beside her in a white suit complementing her look for the day. Deepika Padukone, in a custom Zac Posen gown of pink lurex Jacquard, also looked gorgeous.