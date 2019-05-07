Toggle Menu
‘Shock Laga, Shock Laga!!’: Priyanka Chopra’s look for Met Gala inspires memeshttps://indianexpress.com/article/trending/trending-in-india/priyanka-chopras-met-gala-look-dior-gown-hairdo-triggers-meme-fest-5714371/

‘Shock Laga, Shock Laga!!’: Priyanka Chopra’s look for Met Gala inspires memes

No doubt her looks made heads turn at the gala and was a bold look many fashionistas believed only the Baywatch star could carry with such poise and elan, desi Twitterati had a blast with her photo, as it triggered series of memes.

priyanka chopra, nick jonas, met gala 2019, priyanka met gala 2019, priyanka met gala look, priyanka chopra memes, priyanka met gala meme, funny news, met gala 2019 news, indian express, fashion news, viral news
From comparisons to desi scarecrows to Havells ad of shock prove MCB, her dramatic hairdo, has Desi fans talking.

On Monday, Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas returned to the Met Gala as a couple, the same event they first appeared at together two years ago. Appearing for the third consecutive Metropolitan Museum of Art’s annual Costume Institute Benefit, Chopra graced the pink carpet in a Dior gown from its Spring 2018 collection for fashion’s big night.

As the gala celebrating the opening of the “Camp: Notes on Fashion”, Chopra wore a sheer, quirky silver gown, that featured a unique ensemble of mesh and sheer, with a thigh-high-slit. Featuring a feathery silver-and-pastel gown that was paired with a matching feathery flowing cape — it had the perfect amount of bling and a shiny bindi.

But the highlight of her look was her make-up and hair. The dramatic short curly hairdo with eye-catching silver-frosted brows and lashes, raspberry eyeshadow and lips, was a bold look and was topped off with a silver cage crown!

Her look undoubtedly turned heads and was a bold look that many said only Chopra could have pulled off with poise and elan. But on Twitter, many Indians came up with memes mocking her look. With wild comparisons, many came up with memes mocking her hairstyle.

Chopra’s husband, Jonas, walked beside her in a white suit complementing her look for the day. Deepika Padukone, in a custom Zac Posen gown of pink lurex Jacquard, also looked gorgeous.

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android
Next Stories
1 CBSE class 10th result declared: Netizens flood social media with memes and jokes
2 Did Game of Thrones fans spot coffee cup in latest episode of season 8?
3 'Oh my god, can you believe that?': Alligator attempts to 'ring' doorbell in South Carolina