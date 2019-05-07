‘Shock Laga, Shock Laga!!’: Priyanka Chopra’s look for Met Gala inspires memes

On Monday, Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas returned to the Met Gala as a couple, the same event they first appeared at together two years ago. Appearing for the third consecutive Metropolitan Museum of Art’s annual Costume Institute Benefit, Chopra graced the pink carpet in a Dior gown from its Spring 2018 collection for fashion’s big night.

As the gala celebrating the opening of the “Camp: Notes on Fashion”, Chopra wore a sheer, quirky silver gown, that featured a unique ensemble of mesh and sheer, with a thigh-high-slit. Featuring a feathery silver-and-pastel gown that was paired with a matching feathery flowing cape — it had the perfect amount of bling and a shiny bindi.

But the highlight of her look was her make-up and hair. The dramatic short curly hairdo with eye-catching silver-frosted brows and lashes, raspberry eyeshadow and lips, was a bold look and was topped off with a silver cage crown!

Her look undoubtedly turned heads and was a bold look that many said only Chopra could have pulled off with poise and elan. But on Twitter, many Indians came up with memes mocking her look. With wild comparisons, many came up with memes mocking her hairstyle.

Priyanka to Nick: Antenna barobar ka, signal nahi aa raha hai. #MetGala #MetGala2019 pic.twitter.com/cM3LY63ria — Godman Chikna of House Stark (@Madan_Chikna) May 7, 2019

I think #PriyankaChopra watched movie “Chalbaaz” before getting ready for the event. Advertising She got inspired from the make-up that #SriDevi did for her Aunt 😂😂 pic.twitter.com/9GxSUiTKWS — g0v!ñD $#@®mA (@rishu_1809) May 7, 2019

Pic 1 : Your Facebook Profile picture

Pic 2 : Your Aadhar card picture#PriyankaChopra pic.twitter.com/ttSqcmcHhp — Ratnesh Mishra (@mishraratnesh23) May 7, 2019

Remember that girl ! This is her now. #MetGala2019 pic.twitter.com/Qhdal7Rs0Q — SharmaJi ka ladka (@Pranjultweet) May 7, 2019

Chopra’s husband, Jonas, walked beside her in a white suit complementing her look for the day. Deepika Padukone, in a custom Zac Posen gown of pink lurex Jacquard, also looked gorgeous.