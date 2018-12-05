Toggle Menu
Priyanka Chopra’s epic 75-ft-long wedding veil is a meme nowhttps://indianexpress.com/article/trending/trending-in-india/priyanka-chopras-75ft-long-veil-viral-meme-5479455/

Priyanka Chopra’s epic 75-ft-long wedding veil is a meme now

For her Christian wedding Priyanka Chopra wore a beautiful embellished gown designed by Ralph Lauren. While the gown impressed many, it was hard to miss the exceptionally long 75-feet tulle veil that triggered many memes and jokes on social media.

Priyanka Chopra, Priyanka chopra wedding dress, Priyanka Chopra's epic 75ft-long train dress, Priyanka chopra 75ft dress, Priyanka Chopra memes, Nick Jonas, NIck jonas memes, indian express, indian express memes
From comparing the veil to a mosquito net to it being long enough to cover a cricket pitch, there was a lot that netizens had to say about Priyanka Chopra’s wedding dress.(Designed by Rajan Sharma)

Priyanka Chopra’s Christian wedding to American singer Nick Jonas was a grand affair. From the beautiful pictures shared by the couple to the guest list, netizens were keeping a tab on almost everything happening at the event.

For the wedding, the Quantico actor wore an embellished gown designed by Ralph Lauren. While the gown impressed many, it was hard to miss the exceptionally long 75-feet tulle veil. Once the pictures were out, there was nothing to stop people from flooding social media with hilarious memes and jokes.

From comparing the veil to a mosquito net to it being long enough to cover a cricket pitch, netizens had a lot to say about Chopra’s dress. Here are some of the many tweets trending on social media:

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android