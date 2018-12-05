Priyanka Chopra’s epic 75-ft-long wedding veil is a meme now

Priyanka Chopra’s Christian wedding to American singer Nick Jonas was a grand affair. From the beautiful pictures shared by the couple to the guest list, netizens were keeping a tab on almost everything happening at the event.

For the wedding, the Quantico actor wore an embellished gown designed by Ralph Lauren. While the gown impressed many, it was hard to miss the exceptionally long 75-feet tulle veil. Once the pictures were out, there was nothing to stop people from flooding social media with hilarious memes and jokes.

From comparing the veil to a mosquito net to it being long enough to cover a cricket pitch, netizens had a lot to say about Chopra’s dress. Here are some of the many tweets trending on social media:

Groundsmen covering cricket pitch from Priyanka Chopra’s 75ft long veil#NickYanka pic.twitter.com/oEhNNpDC7D — yogipedia (@TheOfficialYogs) December 4, 2018

priyanka chopra’s veil is bigger and brighter than my future pic.twitter.com/7UhoGBz92T — b.🎄❄️ (@foutted) December 4, 2018

Priyanka Chopra’s veil could serve as a mosquito net for my entire apartment with double insulation for the my windows. Wawu!! — VaMaphosa (@_katarinha_) December 4, 2018

Thank you @priyankachopra for letting us know that you can use mosquito net a.k.a machardani has a veil. pic.twitter.com/EfNWhgZmdQ — saikiran (@imsai_sk) December 4, 2018

I aspire to be as extra as @priyankachopra’s 75 ft veil pic.twitter.com/uDsFe93s8n — Vandita (@vforvandita) December 4, 2018

This is the second longest thing Priyanka has been in. The first being What’s Your Rashee. pic.twitter.com/Wvra5Cpmc4 — Bollywood Gandu (@BollywoodGandu) December 4, 2018

Priyanka Chopra’s veil is bigger than a script of sanjay leela bhanasali’s movie#PriyankaNickWedding pic.twitter.com/3vN2TcckCk — Pratik Tijare (@tijare_pratik) December 4, 2018