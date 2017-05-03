Priyanka Chopra selects her favourite memes from Met Gala 2017

A day after creating waves with that dramatic Ralph Lauren trench-coat gown for the 2017 Met Gala, Priyanka Chopra’s basking in the afterglow. And why not. Being an international fashionista is a lot of work.

Well, the 20ft train got so many people talking that it was quite natural that memes would soon follow. And that they soon did. While there was no dearth of tweets and posts that praised her dress, you can’t have a train like that and not inspire the creativity of our social media humourists. Some called the dress as a triumph of Swachh Bharat Abhijan, others called her the “the most fashionable lady constable in Mumbai Police.”

ALSO SEE | Priyanka Chopra’s Raph Lauren trench-coat gown has Twitterati in splits

Well, Chopra just showed us that she’s got a pretty cool sense of humour as she shared a bunch of her favourite memes. “**drumroll** ???? to your creativity! I’ve picked a few of my favourites! Good to know that the dress serves more purposes than just fashion. Hope to continue to stir your creative juices. This is why I love the #MetGala you literally can push the envelope for fashion anywhere! Until next time… #ROFL”, the Quantico star posted, along with a set of six memes.

Check them out here.

(Source: pranavsapra/Twitter) (Source: pranavsapra/Twitter)

(Source: allindiabakchod/Twitter) (Source: allindiabakchod/Twitter)

(Source: eastindiacompany/Twitter) (Source: eastindiacompany/Twitter)

(Source: radiocity/Twitter) (Source: radiocity/Twitter)

(Source: priyankachopra/Instagram) (Source: priyankachopra/Instagram)

(Source: buzzfeed/Twitter) (Source: buzzfeed/Twitter)

This is her post:

Earlier in the day, the 34-year-old had also shared another picture of hers, with a before and after take, that is, with and without the train. Crediting the ingenious designer Ralph Lauren for the wardrobe hack that allowed her to ditch the long train for the after party, Chopra instagrammed, “”Ingenious design by @RalphLauren and thank god for it!! Imagine the 20 foot train at the after party lol ??! #SpotTheDifference #wardrobeHacks #TheCaseOfTheMissingTrain #inspectorGadget or #Sherlockholmes”.

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd