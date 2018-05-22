Netizens stand up for Priyanka Chopra who was criticised for not wearing a sari at the Royal Wedding

Twitterati troll Jaya Jaitly for her remarks on Priyanka Chopra’s royal wedding dress. (Source: File Photo) Twitterati troll Jaya Jaitly for her remarks on Priyanka Chopra’s royal wedding dress. (Source: File Photo)

There is no denying that the Royal wedding was a fabulous affair and seeing Meghan Markle and Prince Harry in love, celebrating their holy union made us smile too. While the Duke and Duchess of Sussex looked lovely in their sharp, beautiful outfits, guests attending the wedding were also dressed to impress. Among the elite was India’s desi girl Priyanka Chopra. Styled by celebrity stylist Mimi Cutrell, the Quantico actor wore a lilac Vivienne Westwood outfit featuring a dramatic neckline and a statement hat by Philip Treacy. While many praised Chopra for her choice of outfit, there were others who dissed her for the same. Former Samata Party president and textile revivalist Jaya Jaitly pulled her up for not representing India in a sari at the grand affair.

“How sad an Indian actor attending the royal wedding in UK should dress like a British aristocrat at Ascot rather than represent a free and independent India in a beautiful Sari”, Jaitly tweeted.

How sad an Indian actor attending the royal wedding in UK should dress like a British aristocrat at Ascot rather than represent a free and independent India in a beautiful Sari. pic.twitter.com/zXF9zpCbMq — Jaya Jaitly (@Jayajaitly) May 20, 2018

Chopra, who has put India on the map with her brilliant work on the entertainment front was attending the royal wedding as a friend to Markle and not as a representative of India, which gives her the liberty to wear whatever she desires and not something that portrays Indian culture. People came together in her support and one user wrote, “How sad an Indian citizen using a language that was imposed by Britishers on us rather than represent our free and Independent India in our local languages,”

Here are some of the other reactions.

How sad an Indian citizen using a language that was imposed by Britishers on us rather than represent our free and Independent India in our local languages. https://t.co/czl0sEMmRq — Angoor Stark 🍇 (@ladywithflaws) May 21, 2018

Completely unfair criticism of a woman who has done enough and more to put India on the World Map. If she is creating an international image for herself, how is that sad? She isn’t doing anything dishonourable. Would you ask why Modi doesn’t go touring in Kurta pyjama? — Srinivas Ramamohan (@srini_ramamohan) May 20, 2018

She was the only indian in #RoyalWedding2018 I guess , you should be proud of her but aunties like you only criticize. — Aditii🎀 (@Sassy_Soul_) May 20, 2018

Clearly not a free India if she’s not free to wear what she wants & have people judge her choice. Let’s not make everything an issue when it doesn’t need to be! #unfaircriticism — Raising Karma (@raising_karma) May 21, 2018

Firstly, there is a dress code and secondly she doesn’t have to represent India wherever she goes https://t.co/Cyf5Kgle7X — Vks (@VikHasya) May 20, 2018

Absolutely not necessary madam. One must dress according to the place and time. When foreigners attend Hindu weddings, I’ve often seen them adorn sarees / jippas. Likewise, what’s wrong in dressing for their occasion? https://t.co/JZVi0QE9Nj — Priya J 🇮🇳 🇸🇬 (@PriyaAryaputri) May 21, 2018

The woman can’t even attend a friend’s wedding without being criticised for her sartorial choices! She was there in her personal capacity, not as a representative of ‘India’. I never saw Indian men being criticised for wearing a suit on an international platform! https://t.co/yBi40kUfmX — SkinDactaraain (@Rash_mism) May 21, 2018

Why did you want her to do? Wear a saree and dance on Rangeelo Maro Dholna? There are dress codes for royal weddings aunty. Not ever event is an opportunity to make a statement about your “culture” https://t.co/o9M5KrqjeV — G dawg (@bootsandchicken) May 20, 2018

What do you feel about Jaya Jaitly’s remark? Let us know in the comments’ below.

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd