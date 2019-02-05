‘Who clicked this,’ wonder netizens as Priyanka Chopra shares picture with Nick Jonas

When celebrity couples share their pictures on social media, it does not take long for fans to flood the post with likes and comments. However, a recent picture shared by couple Priyanka Chopra and American singer Nick Jonas, who tied the knot in December last year, has left many scratching their heads.

When Chopra shared a picture along with husband Jonas on Twitter captioned “Home”, many fans couldn’t stop gushing over the “cute couple”. However, there were others who were left quite confused and wondered who the person behind the click was.

Many shared the picture of the couple titled, “Who clicked the picture.” While some tried to give a logical explanation behind the click, others were quick to come up with hilarious jokes. Here are some of the many reactions to the picture:

Who is the third person taking photos? https://t.co/vGDfK7n4JH — Orsan Fernandez (@FernandezOrsan) February 5, 2019

I honestly do believe relationships come with personal photographers. https://t.co/e7ow6PxtoO — Christian Josephs (@KristianJosephs) February 5, 2019

This could be us but you said I have a boyfriend. https://t.co/TydX27cpWt — Denzz (@DenzZ____) February 5, 2019

There is a video of them hanging out with friends before this picture. She fell asleep they thought oh!what a cute pose and they took the picture. It’s not fake! Your friends do the same for you. Leave them alone 🙄 https://t.co/qszAXoPnqD — Ayomi 👯‍♂️👯‍♂️👯‍♂️ (@meedayrachel) February 5, 2019

Who’s taking the photo? Hahahahhahahahah these pictures are always weird https://t.co/au4NQQzfKO — Neil (@Neil_LFC_) February 5, 2019

This could be us…but u said am like a younger brother to you https://t.co/8J9D0Tr6B3 — ۞۩MugsBy-Fhatoh ۩۞⏺🇧🇫 (@fhatoh_s) February 5, 2019

Who took this picture https://t.co/MFgt5AMwus — PURPLE NINJA (@Dpurple_ninja) February 5, 2019