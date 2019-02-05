Toggle Menu
‘Who clicked this,’ wonder netizens as Priyanka Chopra shares picture with Nick Jonashttps://indianexpress.com/article/trending/trending-in-india/priyanka-chopra-nick-jonass-picture-5570341/

‘Who clicked this,’ wonder netizens as Priyanka Chopra shares picture with Nick Jonas

When actor Priyanka Chopra shared a picture with Nick Jonas, many fans were left scratching their heads. While some tried to give a logical explanation behind the click, others were quick to come up with hilarious jokes.

Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas, Priyanka Chopra home picture, who clicked priyanka's picture, viral priyanka-nick picture, twitter
Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas’s latest picture has netizen confused.

When celebrity couples share their pictures on social media, it does not take long for fans to flood the post with likes and comments. However, a recent picture shared by couple Priyanka Chopra and American singer Nick Jonas, who tied the knot in December last year, has left many scratching their heads.

When Chopra shared a picture along with husband Jonas on Twitter captioned “Home”, many fans couldn’t stop gushing over the “cute couple”. However, there were others who were left quite confused and wondered who the person behind the click was.

Many shared the picture of the couple titled, “Who clicked the picture.” While some tried to give a logical explanation behind the click, others were quick to come up with hilarious jokes. Here are some of the many reactions to the picture:

 

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android
Next Stories
1 'Your protective nature gets suffocating sometimes', People tweet things they can't tell their parents
2 Kartik Aaryan's look in latest film Pati Patni Aur Woh is inspiring memes
3 Video: Little boy blows up sidewalk after dropping lit fireworks in a manhole