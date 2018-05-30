Follow Us:
Thursday, June 14, 2018
My 1-year-old is battling Acute Leukemia. Please help me save my Aadriti  Sponsored

My 1-year-old is battling Acute Leukemia. Please help me save my Aadriti 
FIFA World Cup 2018

Is Desi Girl Priyanka Chopra dating Nick Jonas? Twitterati say they are the ‘hottest couple of 2018’

Fans on social media are hoping that the rumour of Priyanka Chopra dating Nick Jonas comes true. From shock to amazement to happiness, many took to social media to express their emotions about the duo.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Published: May 30, 2018 6:09:00 pm
Priyanka Chopra dating Nick Jonas, Priyanka Chopra boyfriend, who is PC dating, PC dating Nick Jonas, who is nick Jonas, twitter buzz Priyanka chopra, indian express, indian express news What do you think about Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas dating?(Source: World Music Awards/Twitter)
Related News

While the wedding of Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja gave Twitterati a lot to talk about, it is now Priyanka Chopra who has caught their attention. There are rumours that the Quantico star might be dating American singer and songwriter Nick Jonas. Yes, you read that right. A source told US Weekly while referring to the pair, “They are dating and it’s brand-new. It’s a good match and they are both interested in each other.”

WATCH: Priyanka Chopra on Going to the Met Gala with Nick Jonas

In the past year, the couple has made multiple appearances together, however, fans seemed overly excited after they spotted the two together at the Dodgers game in Los Angeles. People Magazine also quoted a source as saying that the two are flirtatious with one another and have been hanging out and text all the time. However, the report added that the relationship is “very casual”. Check out the two hanging out together at the game that has got everyone talking:

 

The Desi Girl was also spotted chilling with Jonas’s friends:

Soon, curious fans took to social media to express how they feel about the two. From shock to amazement to happiness, people on Twitter put out their emotions on their post. While some predicted the two to be the “hottest couple of 2018,” others said, “Nick Jonas and Priyanka…. it’s odd but hot.” Here are some of the reactions that are trending on Twitter:

What do you think about Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas? Tell us in the comments section below.

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
More Related News
Advertisement
Advertisement
Live Blog
Advertisement
Best of Express
Advertisement
Buzzing Now