Is Desi Girl Priyanka Chopra dating Nick Jonas? Twitterati say they are the ‘hottest couple of 2018’

While the wedding of Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja gave Twitterati a lot to talk about, it is now Priyanka Chopra who has caught their attention. There are rumours that the Quantico star might be dating American singer and songwriter Nick Jonas. Yes, you read that right. A source told US Weekly while referring to the pair, “They are dating and it’s brand-new. It’s a good match and they are both interested in each other.”

In the past year, the couple has made multiple appearances together, however, fans seemed overly excited after they spotted the two together at the Dodgers game in Los Angeles. People Magazine also quoted a source as saying that the two are flirtatious with one another and have been hanging out and text all the time. However, the report added that the relationship is “very casual”. Check out the two hanging out together at the game that has got everyone talking:

Nick Jonas at the Dodgers game with Priyanka Chopra – May 26th pic.twitter.com/3ATDpqHFBP — Nick Jonas News (@JickNonasNews) May 27, 2018

The Desi Girl was also spotted chilling with Jonas’s friends:



📸| Nick Jonas with Priyanka Chopra, Glen Powell, Wilmer Valderrama, Chord Overstreet, Greg Garbo & friends in LA pic.twitter.com/xanuT6P54s — Nick J Promotions (@nickjonaspromos) May 30, 2018

Soon, curious fans took to social media to express how they feel about the two. From shock to amazement to happiness, people on Twitter put out their emotions on their post. While some predicted the two to be the “hottest couple of 2018,” others said, “Nick Jonas and Priyanka…. it’s odd but hot.” Here are some of the reactions that are trending on Twitter:

There are rumours of Priyanka Chopra dating Nick Jonas?

10 year old me dancing to Desi Girl and Burning Up really didn’t see this coming. — Srishti (@Srishtea_) May 29, 2018

PRIYANKA CHOPRA AND NICK JONAS??????????? pic.twitter.com/h8dOlzyImx — Mahnoor (@Bamitsmahnoor) May 30, 2018

Nick Jonas and Priyanka…. it’s odd but hot — tyler (@notearstyler) May 29, 2018

Do we stan priyanka chopra and nick jonas being at the same game? We definitely stan. pic.twitter.com/oSLbmt1iKE — rinad (@legendpriyanka) May 27, 2018

PRIYANKA CHOPRA AND NICK JONAS????? YES??????? PLEASE????? — Daphne David (@radicaldaphnee) May 30, 2018

Honestly I don’t ask for a lot of celebrities and their courtships but if Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra aren’t actually dating and this is some sort of “just friends” thing, I will be so upset. — Alaina Bono (@miss_alaina) May 30, 2018

What do you think about Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas? Tell us in the comments section below.

