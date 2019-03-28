Priyanka Chopra-Nick Jonas dance on Jeene Ke Hain Chaar Din in this spoof video

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas, who have been busy enjoying with family in Miami with singer Joe Jonas and actor Sophie Turner, recently gave their fans and followers a sneak-peek into their vacation. The duo, who can be seen on a yacht, shared several pictures and videos of the fun.

Advertising

While Chopra shared a clip of the two couples dancing to the beats of Bollywood song Tareefan from the film Veere Di Wedding, husband Nick shared a clip of the family grooving to the latest track Sucker by Jonas Brother.

Watch the video here:

While the video shared by Jonas hit over a million views in just a few hours, soon a spoof of the viral clip started doing round on social media. The hilarious mash-up, which also went viral, shows the family dancing on Chopra’s and Salman Khan’s song Jeene Ke Hain Chaar Din from the movie 2004 Mujhse Shaadi Karogi.

I’m crying what have I done 😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/c62k5vaiE9 — Stacy (@StacySuperDuper) March 26, 2019

And netizens just couldn’t stop LOL-ing!

Tries Mutton Curry for first time. Nick Jonas: https://t.co/4IsXWP7Hja — LVTCH (@thashil_lvtch) March 28, 2019

I dont know why I was expecting Salman Khan’s towel bit😫 https://t.co/BVU0VpEaBn — amann (@itsbaklavavava) March 28, 2019

😂😂 😂😂 who ever did this is pure Genius!!! https://t.co/jgLdRHCJlj — Dhillan Kalyan (@DjGuji) March 28, 2019

mum: I think they’re singing something else and they put the indian song over it

me: … yes??? that is the joke 🙄 https://t.co/3xLaeyMcW6 — 💫 𝓳𝓪𝓼𝓶𝓲𝓷 💫 (@jajeem_) March 27, 2019