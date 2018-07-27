Follow Us:
Friday, July 27, 2018
Are Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas engaged? The speculation is driving Twitterati crazy

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas made their first appearance together at the MET gala, 2017. While there were dating rumours initially, but after Bharat director Ali Abbas Zafar's cleverly worded tweet, engagement rumours flooded Twitter.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Updated: July 27, 2018 6:05:06 pm
Priyanka Chopra Nick Jonas marriage, PC marriage, priyanka chopra marriage date, priyanka chopra marriage destination, nick jonas, who is nick jonas, indian express, indian express news Bharat director Ali Abbas Zafar’s deceptive tweet restarted the Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas’s engagement rumour on Twitter. (Source: File Photo)
Rumours of Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas’s engagement have created quite a buzz on social media. The discussion restarted after Bharat director Ali Abbas Zafar wrote a deceptive tweet informing people that Chopra would no longer a part of the Salman Khan-starrer.

“Yes Priyanka Chopra is no more part of @Bharat_TheFilm & and the reason is very very special, she told us in the Nick of time about her decision and we are very happy for her … Team Bharat wishes @priyankachopra loads of love & happiness for life,” he wrote.

It did not take long for netizens to get the hint and jump to the conclusion that the duo were engaged. While some cracked jokes, others gave marriage tips to the Indian actress. While People magazine reported that the two got engaged on July 18, it is yet to be confirmed by Chopra or Jonas.

Chopra and Jonas made their first appearance together at the MET gala in 2017. However, the rumours about them getting engaged started after the singer flew down to India to vacation with Chopra’s family. Zafar’s cleverly worded tweet only added fuel to the existing fire. Check out the reactions here:

What do you have to say about Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas’s engagement rumours?

