Are Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas engaged? The speculation is driving Twitterati crazy

Bharat director Ali Abbas Zafar’s deceptive tweet restarted the Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas’s engagement rumour on Twitter. (Source: File Photo) Bharat director Ali Abbas Zafar’s deceptive tweet restarted the Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas’s engagement rumour on Twitter. (Source: File Photo)

Rumours of Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas’s engagement have created quite a buzz on social media. The discussion restarted after Bharat director Ali Abbas Zafar wrote a deceptive tweet informing people that Chopra would no longer a part of the Salman Khan-starrer.

“Yes Priyanka Chopra is no more part of @Bharat_TheFilm & and the reason is very very special, she told us in the Nick of time about her decision and we are very happy for her … Team Bharat wishes @priyankachopra loads of love & happiness for life,” he wrote.

Yes Priyanka Chopra is no more part of @Bharat_TheFilm & and the reason is very very special , she told us in the Nick of time about her decision and we are very happy for her … Team Bharat wishes @priyankachopra loads of love & happiness for life 😊😉😍 — ali abbas zafar (@aliabbaszafar) July 27, 2018

It did not take long for netizens to get the hint and jump to the conclusion that the duo were engaged. While some cracked jokes, others gave marriage tips to the Indian actress. While People magazine reported that the two got engaged on July 18, it is yet to be confirmed by Chopra or Jonas.

ALSO READ | The Janhvi Kapoor-Ishaan Katter film gets trolled with hilarious memes

Chopra and Jonas made their first appearance together at the MET gala in 2017. However, the rumours about them getting engaged started after the singer flew down to India to vacation with Chopra’s family. Zafar’s cleverly worded tweet only added fuel to the existing fire. Check out the reactions here:

First it was Justin Bieber and now Nick Jonas is engaged. It’s been a tough couple of months for anyone who has ever been 13. — Taylor Banks (@MsTaylorBanks) July 27, 2018

so uh nick jonas is engaged. i hope priyanka knows he eats cheese, but only on pizza and sometimes on a homemade quesadilla because otherwise it smells like feet to him — lizzy (@llaraeliz) July 27, 2018

it’s like I’ve loved him for 13 years and he’s getting married to someone after 2 months alexa play jealous by nick jonas — ; (@ashIeyjonas) July 27, 2018

IF PRIYANKA CHOPRA DOESNT DANCE TO DESI GIRL AT HER AND NICK JONAS’ WEDDING THEN THROW THE WHOLE WEDDING AWAY — s (@capspanther) July 27, 2018

Priyanka Chopra and Nick engaged. I wont be surprised if they sing together for their own album. Lol. — Pritika (@pritika_23) July 27, 2018

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas?

I didn’t see this one coming.. but I love it! — Pearl Modiadie (@PearlModiadie) July 27, 2018

What do you have to say about Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas’s engagement rumours?

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd