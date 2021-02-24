From sutli bomb to air balloon — the many memes inspired by Priyanka Chopra’s green orb dress

The Halpern polka dot draped Orb from the brand's SS21 collection quickly became a fodder for desi memers.

When it comes to carrying eccentric fashion ensembles with perfect poise and élan, there’s no one better than Priyanka Chopra. From quirky hairstyles to peculiar silhouettes — the global star has often turned heads with her unusual dresses and inspired some hilarious memes in the process. And the latest one to join her wadrobe of odd outfits is a green polka dot orb dress that has taken social media by storm.

Recently at a promotional event for her memoir, the Barfi actor asked Instagram celebrity dog ‘Tika the iggy’ for some fashion advice. As she tried on a few dresses with her pet Diana, it was a green puffy attire that caught everyone’s attention.

The Halpern polka dot orb from the brand’s SS21 collection quickly became a fodder for desi memers. Netizens showed off their photoshopping skilling to giver her dress a hilarious twist.

While many celebrities would ignore, The White Tiger actor shared them on her social media handles having a good laugh with her fans. However, this is not the first time she has done it. Earlier, after her Met Gala trench coat became a meme, the Quantico star had shared her top picks as well.

Check out some of the hilarious memes and comparisons to her quirky dress.

Just in: Priyanka Chopra spotted participating in Takeshi’s Castle new Episode pic.twitter.com/eXOjALm6OP — Nishant Sharma🃏 (@srcsmic_enginer) February 23, 2021

Ninja way to confuse relatives so that they stop asking “when are you going to give good news?” pic.twitter.com/KdZDTiqwxN — Pakchikpak Raja Babu (@HaramiParindey) February 23, 2021

when you notice it pic.twitter.com/4gD5JPNGiL — Neeche Se Topper (@NeecheSeTopper) February 23, 2021

Diwali mein chocolate bomb ka attitude : pic.twitter.com/vruwSRaL6X — The ChatterBox🐧 (@whatever_bc00) February 23, 2021

Spotted some weird balloons at the market today. pic.twitter.com/ilFHTXS5kA — Quarantine Tippler (@MrTippler) February 23, 2021

When you take your Football with you everywhere 😂⚽️ #PriyankaChopra pic.twitter.com/Q4fxrq1sT1 — Rosy (@rose_k01) February 23, 2021

how it started how its going pic.twitter.com/kQftg0sGiW — 𝐍𝐢𝐬𝐡𝐚 🦋 (@IamNishaKumari) February 23, 2021

Series of events 😝 pic.twitter.com/vdVaPYCw7B — Rajasthani Memer (@Meme_Templatss) February 23, 2021