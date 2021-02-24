scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Wednesday, February 24, 2021
Latest news

From sutli bomb to air balloon — the many memes inspired by Priyanka Chopra’s green orb dress

Priyanka Chopra just showed all that she’s got a pretty cool sense of humour as she shared a bunch of her favourite memes, inspired by her orb dress.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi |
Updated: February 24, 2021 12:32:58 pm
priyanka chopra, prinyanka chopra green orb dress memes, priyanka green polka dot dress memes, priyanka chopra memes, viral news, fashion news, indian expressThe Halpern polka dot draped Orb from the brand's SS21 collection quickly became a fodder for desi memers.

When it comes to carrying eccentric fashion ensembles with perfect poise and élan, there’s no one better than Priyanka Chopra. From quirky hairstyles to peculiar silhouettes — the global star has often turned heads with her unusual dresses and inspired some hilarious memes in the process. And the latest one to join her wadrobe of odd outfits is a green polka dot orb dress that has taken social media by storm.

Recently at a promotional event for her memoir, the Barfi actor asked Instagram celebrity dog ‘Tika the iggy’ for some fashion advice. As she tried on a few dresses with her pet Diana, it was a green puffy attire that caught everyone’s attention.

The Halpern polka dot orb from the brand’s SS21 collection quickly became a fodder for desi memers. Netizens showed off their photoshopping skilling to giver her dress a hilarious twist.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

While many celebrities would ignore, The White Tiger actor shared them on her social media handles having a good laugh with her fans. However, this is not the first time she has done it. Earlier, after her Met Gala trench coat became a meme, the Quantico star had shared her top picks as well.

Check out some of the hilarious memes and comparisons to her quirky dress.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Feb 24: Latest News

Advertisement