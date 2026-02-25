No Rs 5 lakh in the bank? Stop dating, travelling: finance influencer’s viral money rule sparks debate

According to Yadav, the year 2026 has made it easier than ever to improve one’s financial position

An Instagram creator has set off a heated debate online after sharing a tough-love perspective on money habits, arguing that anyone without at least ₹5 lakh in savings needs to reassess their priorities.

In the now-viral clip, Priya Yadav lists the things people “should not be doing” if their bank balance hasn’t hit the Rs 5 lakh mark. “You shouldn’t be going shopping. You shouldn’t be going on vacation. You shouldn’t be going on dates. You shouldn’t be buying coffee every day. You shouldn’t be binge-watching Netflix like life is already sorted. You haven’t earned that comfort yet,” she says.

According to Yadav, the year 2026 has made it easier than ever to improve one’s financial position, thanks to widespread access to free learning resources, side-hustle ideas and global earning avenues. “Never in history has it been this easy to learn and earn money,” she says, suggesting that when people claim they don’t know how to increase their income, they may actually be “choosing comfort over progress”.