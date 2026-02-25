No Rs 5 lakh in the bank? Stop dating, travelling: finance influencer’s viral money rule sparks debate

An Instagram creator has set off a heated debate online after sharing a tough-love perspective on money habits, arguing that anyone without at least ₹5 lakh in savings needs to reassess their priorities.
In the now-viral clip, Priya Yadav lists the things people “should not be doing” if their bank balance hasn’t hit the Rs 5 lakh mark. “You shouldn’t be going shopping. You shouldn’t be going on vacation. You shouldn’t be going on dates. You shouldn’t be buying coffee every day. You shouldn’t be binge-watching Netflix like life is already sorted. You haven’t earned that comfort yet,” she says.
According to Yadav, the year 2026 has made it easier than ever to improve one’s financial position, thanks to widespread access to free learning resources, side-hustle ideas and global earning avenues. “Never in history has it been this easy to learn and earn money,” she says, suggesting that when people claim they don’t know how to increase their income, they may actually be “choosing comfort over progress”.
She does acknowledge that people carry different burdens, noting that “everyone has struggles” and “everyone has trauma”. However, she maintains that personal challenges should not become a reason for financial inaction. “If you want freedom, you have to accept responsibility,” she adds.
Driving her point home, Yadav says, “So if you don’t have at least 5 lakhs saved, I’m sorry, but this phase is not about romanticising your life. Your only job should be to cut distractions, build skills, increase your income, save aggressively, and invest consistently.” The same message is repeated in the caption of her post.
The blunt advice has divided social media. Many users criticised what they felt was an overly simplistic and privileged viewpoint.
One commenter pushed back, writing, “I have 5times in bank account still Not want to go for shopping. Sab kuch tab acha lagta hai jab aap self satisfied ho jo aap kr rhe ho, ambitious logo ki ye problem hai. (Everything feels good when you are self‑satisfied with what you are doing; this is the problem ambitious people face.)”
Another user highlighted the employment crunch, saying, “However people make this sound to easy, let me tell you it’s not. I know people you are really educated with degrees but struggle to even find entry level jobs since months. After so many years of learning the last thing we want to do is learn again. When can freshers like us actually starting making use of the resources and skills we already have when many don’t want to hire newbies and if they do they give meagre salaries that really can’t even pay the rent !! I agree there are a lot of factors to this but this is the reality of many!”
A third person added, “What miserable advice. If tomorrow’s your last day, compromises won’t matter. Make a budget, plan cheaper trips, invest in capsule wardrobe, make coffee at home, but don’t sacrifice your happiness.”
Still, some viewers backed Yadav’s stance. One supporter wrote, “Yes totally agree with her. I’ve lived this way in the beginning of my career and I can totally vouch that this is the correct way to success. Comfort is earned through initial sacrifices and hard work. As your savings become substantial, your confidence, peace of mind and freedom become much better.”
Another person wrote, “She is right… no matter what other say until you have your emergency fund that should be the top priority.”