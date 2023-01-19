Now you can buy a private island for the price of a luxury 3 BHK flat in Mumbai

When one thinks of a private island, one thinks about the ultra-rich and their many pastimes and properties. However, now one has an opportunity to buy a private island with two houses for a bargain price of Rs 3.8 crore ($475,000), which is comparable to what a luxury flat in Mumbai would cost.

The listing for this island was put up by Private Islands Inc, a website that caters to those looking to buy or rent private islands around the world.

As per the listing, the five-acre Iguana Island is located near Nicaragua’s Bluefields coast. The island has a three-bedroom and one two-bathroom house with additional accommodations for staff. There is also a 28-foot observation tower that allows visitors to gaze across the ocean, along with a “back-up generator, septic system and water catchment system”.

A broadway has been constructed around the property so that one can go on walks around the island. To aid the island’s new inhabitants, the island staff comprising of an on-site manager and caretakers are willing to offer their services.

What adds to the appeal of this private island is its connectivity as it is 19 kilometres away from Bluefields, the largest population centre on Nicaragua’s east coast. Additionally, the island falls under the hurricane belt and has a pleasant climate all year round.

The listing mentions that “Due to a death in the family, the current owner has Iguana Island on the market at a reduced rate and all reasonable offers will be taken into consideration.”