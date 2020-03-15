Coronavirus: To meet demand, Kerala gets prisoners to make face masks; netizens laud move

Follow Us:
Sunday, March 15, 2020
By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Updated: March 15, 2020 3:48:20 pm
coronavirus, covid-19. kerala, face masks, “This is called thinking outside the box. Great initiative,” wrote a user while commenting on the viral post.

Amid the ongoing novel Coronavirus scare in the country, where the number of positive cases has crossed 100, panic-buying of hand sanitisers and masks have seen the products flying off the shelves — faster than a sneeze. To meet the rising demand, the Kerala government has come up with a novel idea and directed prisons in the state to manufacture face masks.

In a tweet, Chief Minister of Kerala Pinarayi Vijayan shared pictures of the first batch of masks produced by prisoners of Thiruvananthapuram jail.

“In light of the shortage, directions were given to engage the prisons in the State in manufacturing masks. It has commenced on a war footing basis. Today, the Prison officials of Thiruvananthapuram Jail have handed over the first batch,” he tweeted.

Since being shared online, the post has been flooded with reactions, with people praising the idea. However, some also pointed out how these cloth masks might not be an effective way in stemming the spread of the disease. “This is called thinking outside the box. Great initiative,” wrote a user while commenting on the viral post.

