Thursday, Sep 22, 2022

Principal ‘stops’ Kerala private bus to ensure it takes on his students. Watch video

A video has surfaced online showing the principal standing in front of a private bus and arguing with its driver, who finally lets in the students.

school principal stops private bus, principal stops bus, Malappuram, Kerala, principal stops bus, indian expressThe principal has earned plaudits online for supporting his students.

Students in Kerala often find it difficult to board private buses for their daily commute. As they can be charged only a concessional fare, the buses tend to avoid students.

On receiving multiple complaints about buses not stopping near his school, Dr Sakeer, principal of PTM Higher Secondary School near Perinthalmanna in Malappuram district, ventured out to solve the issue. A video has surfaced online showing the principal standing in front of a private bus and arguing with its driver, who finally lets in the students. The principal has earned plaudits online for supporting his students.

Watch the video here:

The video shared by the MediaOne television channel on Facebook shows the principal approaching the bus. The man is seen furiously arguing with the bus driver and after a while he is seen standing in front of the bus with his arms wide open. The conductor of the bus comes outside and talks to him. Finally the bus moves forward and halts in front of the school. A flock of students are seen waiting for the bus and heading towards it.

“You won’t go without carrying my children…this principal is awesome,” read the caption of the clip. Many commented that the principal is a role model.

In 2019, a woman was hailed online for standing her ground against the staff of a Kerala State Road Transport Corporation bus. The two-wheeler rider was seen standing still in front of the bus. She was praised online for her determination.

