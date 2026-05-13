‘Money was not unlimited’: The Indian princess who worked 3 side gigs while studying abroad

Despite her royal background, Jahnavi Kumari Mewar worked three jobs in catering, telemarketing, and club promotion while studying in Melbourne. (Photo: Jahnavi Kumari Mewar/Instagram)

Even though royal titles in India no longer carry official authority, several former royal families continue to oversee large business interests and inherited wealth. Princess Jahnavi Kumari Mewar of Rajasthan’s Mewar family recently opened up about modernising her family’s investment operations while balancing tradition and long-term wealth preservation.

In an essay for Business Insider, Jahnavi reflected on growing up inside the family palace, where she lived alongside her cousins and was encouraged from an early age to interact confidently with dignitaries, guests, and visitors from across the world.

“I had this most tremendous privilege of birth. The last official, government-recognized king in India was my grandfather’s elder brother, and then after that, the monarchy didn’t really exist. It turned into a democracy. I grew up as most kids would. The difference was that I ended up going to school within the palace with my cousins,” she said.