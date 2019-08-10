Princess Charlotte’s royal cheekiness melts hearts online

Royals always display measured body language when it comes to appearance in public, but sometimes even the Queens’ family can’t resist but show their playful side. And just like that, when young Princess Charlotte, who is known for her impish side, decided to go stick her tongue out instead of a royal wave, the internet can’t seem to get enough.

In an adorable video, Prince William’s and Kate’s daughter is seen sticking her tongue out when told to wave. Middleton quickly took care of the situation rather gracefully by erupting into laughter. While many took to Twitter, gushing over the adorable clip, others appreciated Kate’s reaction and pointed out that Charlotte was behaving just like any other kid her age.

The 4-year-old, along with her brother accompanied Kate Middleton and Prince William to the King’s Cup regatta in Cowes, Isle of Wight on Thursday and according to People, Middleton and Prince William faced off in a charity sailing competition. The video was uploaded by Instyle magazine on Instagram with the caption: “Just when you thought it couldn’t get any cuter than the Princess wave. Kate’s reaction is absolutely priceless.” It didn’t take long for the video to go viral.

Here are some of the reactions:

